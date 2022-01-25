Automotive Finance Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $394.06 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, growing new customer registrations coupled with a rise in the sale of the automobile is further expected to propel the market growth.

The global automotive finance market size is expected to reach USD 394.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Numerous customers across the globe are checking lending rates and auto prices online to find the financing firms that offer the best deals. This, as a result, the market is aggressively competitive and an ultra-transparent in nature.

Customers who are looking out for a new car seek lenders who have transparent financing practices and user-friendly websites. Auto loan providers are focusing on offering streamlined and simple online financing environments to their customers. These providers are widely adopting Loan Origination Software (LOS) and online systems for effectively structuring loans for their customers.

Numerous automotive finance businesses are upgrading their LOS systems to efficiently support automated decisions. Using LOS systems, lenders benefit from faster response and processing times. Moreover, loan structuring and automated decision enable them to deny or approve online applications within minutes.

Automotive finance businesses are focusing on using machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to structure used and new auto loans more accurately. Furthermore, lenders can easily leverage these innovative technologies in the cloud with the help of LOS vendors. Machine learning and artificial intelligence enable auto lenders to calculate risk and identify perfect borrowers with more accuracy.

Automotive Finance Market Report Highlights

The banks’ segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as banks offer secure financing to their customers. Banks also offer customers with the facility to apply for preapproval. This facility helps customers in comparing estimated loan offers

Numerous customers across the globe prefer direct auto loans as they can easily access and get loans from credit unions, banks, and other loan lending companies

Customers are focusing on adopting the leasing model as it is a more flexible model in comparison to others for new, shared, and used vehicles that could comprise services such as insurance

The number of passenger vehicles that include pickup trucks and crossovers on the road continues to rise across the globe, thereby creating growth opportunities for the passenger vehicles segment over the forecast period

The presence of many prominent automotive finance providers in the European region and the adoption of innovative tools, such as biometrics, e-contracts, and machine learning, is expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period

Automotive Finance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive finance market on the basis of provider type, finance type, purpose type, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Finance Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Banks

OEMs

Other Financial Institutions

Automotive Finance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Direct

Indirect

Automotive Finance Purpose Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Loan

Leasing

Others

Automotive Finance Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Automotive Finance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Automotive Finance Market

Ally Financial

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase Auto Finance

Daimler Financial Services

Ford Motor Credit Company

GM Financial Inc.

Hitachi Capital

Toyota Financial Services

Volkswagen Financial Services

