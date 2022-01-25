Medical Device Cleaning Market Qualitative Insights On Application And Outlook By Size, Share, And Future Growth | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to be a major factor responsible for the steady growth of the overall market from 2021 to 2028

The global medical device cleaning market size is expected to reach USD 38.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, and an increasing number of surgical procedures being performed are the key factors driving the global market.

Moreover, a rise in the number of government initiatives to ensure the highest level of infection prevention is expected to be a significant factor boosting the market growth. Government organizations across the globe are involved in issuing guidelines for spreading awareness about efficient infection prevention measures, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. For instance, the WHO has issued guidelines for infection prevention and control of pandemic- and epidemic-prone acute respiratory diseases in healthcare. These guidelines span standard precautions, such as hand hygiene and usage of protective apparel for disinfection and sterilization.

Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines for disinfection and sterilization for efficient usage of infection control products by healthcare personnel in a wide array of healthcare settings, such as ambulatory care, home care, hospitals, and others. Thus, the overall penetration rate of infection prevention & control products is expected to increase, which is anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the overall market.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Highlights

• The semi-critical segment held the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2020 and will grow further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to rising usage and the need for repeated sterilization

• The disinfection technique segment led the market with a share of over 52% in 2020 and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period

• The introduction of novel and advanced disinfectants is likely to drive the growth of the disinfection technique segment

• The high-level EPA classification segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

• High demand for advanced medical equipment reprocessing equipment and materials owing to the increasing medical tourism sector in APAC is one of the primary factors responsible for regional market growth

Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device cleaning market on the basis of device, technique, EPA classification, and region:

Medical Devices Cleaning Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Non-critical

• Semi-critical

• Critical

Medical Devices Cleaning Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Cleaning

• Detergents

• Buffers

• Chelators

• Enzymes

• Others

• Disinfection

• Chemical

• Alcohol

• Chlorine & Chorine Compounds

• Aldehydes

• Phenolics

• Metal

• Ultraviolet

• Others

• Sterilization

• Heat Sterilization

• Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization

• Radiation Sterilization

Medical Devices Cleaning EPA Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• High Level

• Intermediate Level

• Low Level

Medical Devices Cleaning Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Spain

• Greece

• Belgium

• Norway

• Denmark

• Austria

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Singapore

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Australia

• Philippines

• South Korea

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Qatar

• Kuwait

• South Africa

List of Key Players of Medical Device Cleaning Market

• Steris plc.

• GetingeAB

• Advanced Sterilization Products

• The Ruhof Corp.

• Sklar Surgical Instruments

• Sterigenics International LLC

• Biotrol

• Metrex Research, LLC

• Oro Clean Chemie AG

• Cantel Medical Corp.

