Alternative Data Market is predicted to increase at a 40.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 – Credence Research

Alternative data market surpassed the market value of US$ 200 Mn in 2017, with an immense CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global alternative data market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a 40.1 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2027. The exponential growth in the variety of alternative data sources over the last decade has been one of the primary drivers of industry growth.

While site scraping and financial transactions are the most common sources of alternative data, new sources such as mobile devices, social media, satellites, sensors, and IoT-enabled devices are gaining traction.

As a result, businesses are actively expanding their offerings through data collection from a variety of sources. The increasing demand for alternative data by hedge funds is likely to drive significant industry growth.

Browse Full Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/alternative-data-market

Over half of hedge fund managers are now utilising alternative data to gain a competitive edge through outperformance and risk management processes. Over 400 organisations provide alternative data to hedge funds, contributing significantly to market revenue.

Alternative data (Alt-data) is previously unknown information that has been gleaned from traditional data sources such as SEC filings, financial statements, press releases, or management presentations.

When certain analytics are applied to this accumulated data, previously unknown insights become available to investors for the purpose of evaluating investment opportunities.

The buy-side, which includes hedge funds, private equity funds, mutual funds, pension funds, unit trusts, and life insurance companies, is actively utilising this new information to develop fundamental investment models in order to outperform the market, as it is a critical differentiator that contributes to alpha (market outperformance).

Perspectives on Data Types

In 2019, the alternative data industry was dominated by credit and debit card transactions, which accounted for more than 14% of total revenue.

This high percentage is a result of the high demand for this type of data from investors and the presence of several providers of credit card transaction data. Because data providers’ capabilities have improved, such as the ability to sort client spend data by gender, age, seller, and area, this category is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027.

The companies combine transaction data with other types of data to unearth previously unknown insights about consumer spending patterns, enabling investors to invest in profitable ventures.

The categories of social and sentiment data, as well as mobile application usage, are expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to the retail industry’s growing desire for statistics on smartphone usage.

Retailers analyse this data to determine how users interact with e-commerce applications. Additionally, merchants are increasingly relying on sentiment data from social media websites to gain a more complete picture of consumer preferences across diverse demographics and geographies.

Geolocation (foot traffic) data from satellite images is also becoming more prevalent for analysing consumer store visits at specific times and days and developing store operational strategies. Despite the fact that these data sources are less precise than transaction data, businesses are figuring out how to combine disparate datasets to gain insights.

Industry Perspectives

The increased demand for intelligent data from various BFSI firms, such as hedge funds, private equity funds, mutual funds, pension funds, unit trusts, and life insurance firms, can be attributed to the growth.

These organisations are actively pursuing alpha by leveraging the hidden predictive powers of their data sources. Between 2020 and 2027, the retail industry segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of approximately 42%.

Among the fastest-growing sectors are energy, real estate, construction, transportation, and logistics. According to industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, industrial, information technology and telecommunications, media and entertainment, and others.

Perspectives from Different Regions

Numerous industry players, including Advan, Dataminr, Eagle Alpha, M Science, and UBS Evidence Lab, are credited with the region’s substantial market share.

Additionally, the country’s early adoption of alternative data by a variety of industrial verticals resulted in a sizable market share.

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of alternative data in 2017 and forecast up to 2026?

Which is largest regional market for alternative data?

What are the key market trends observed in the alternative data market and outlook for financial investment sector?

Which are the most promising data type and industry verticals in alternative data market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

What are the key application industry trends across different geographies and sub-geographies?

Browse Full Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/alternative-data-market

Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Approach Adopted

1.3.4. Top-Down Approach

1.3.5. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.7. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global AD Market Snapshot, 2017 & 2026

2.2. Global AD Market, by Data Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global AD Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global AD Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Alternative Data Providers, 2017

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies

4. Global Alternative Data (AD) Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Sentiment Data

4.3. Geo-location Data

4.4. Credit/Debit Card Data

4.5. Satellite Data

4.6. Email Receipts

4.7. Web Scrapping

4.8. Web Traffic

4.9. Others

5. Global Alternative Data (AD) Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Retail Market

5.4. Energy

5.5. IT & Telecommunications

5.6. Transportation & Logistics

5.7. Others

6. North America Alternative Data (AD) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America AD Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3. North America AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4. North America AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5. North America AD Market, by Country/Region, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.1.1. U.S. AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1.2. U.S. AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Rest of North America

6.5.2.1. Rest of North America AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2.2. Rest of North America AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Alternative Data (AD) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Europe AD Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.3. Europe AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.4. Europe AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5. Europe AD Market, by Country/Region, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.1.1. U.K. AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1.2. U.K. AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.2.1. Germany AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.2.2. Germany AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3. France

7.5.3.1. France AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3.2. France AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.4. Rest of Europe

7.5.4.1. Rest of Europe AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5.4.2. Rest of Europe AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Alternative Data (AD) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Asia Pacific AD Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.3. Asia Pacific AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.4. Asia Pacific AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5. Asia Pacific AD Market, by Country/Region, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.1. China

8.5.1.1. China AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.1.2. China AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.2.1. Japan AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.2.2. Japan AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.3. India

8.5.3.1. India AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.3.2. India AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5.4.1. Rest of Asia Pacific AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5.4.2. Rest of Asia Pacific AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9. Rest of the World Alternative Data (AD) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. RoW AD Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.3. RoW AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.4. RoW AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5. RoW AD Market, by Country/Region, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5.1. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1. Middle East & Africa AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5.1.2. Middle East & Africa AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5.2. Latin America

9.5.2.1. Latin America AD Market, by Data Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5.2.2. Latin America AD Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Eagle Alpha Ltd.

10.2. YipitData

10.3. 7Park Data, Inc.

10.4. M Science LLC

10.5. App Annie Inc.

10.6. Talkingdata

10.7. The NPD Group, Inc.

10.8. 1010Data, Inc

10.9. Genscape, Inc.

10.10. JWN Energy

10.11. Geotab

10.12. JumpShot

10.13. SimilarWeb

10.14. Quandl Inc.

10.15. Convergence Inc.

Browse Full Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/alternative-data-market

Media Contact

Company Name: Credence Research

Contact Person: Chris Smith

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18003618290

City: SAN JOSE

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/alternative-data-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Alternative Data Market is predicted to increase at a 40.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 – Credence Research