Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to reach around US$ 611.24 Mn by 2026

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market expected to reach US$ 611.24 Mn by 2026 with 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, mostly through on-line sales channel.

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market was valued at US$ 117.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 611.2 million by 2026, growing at a 19.4 percent CAGR from 2018 to 2026.Insights into the Market:The global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 19.4 percent from 2018 to 2026. Rising awareness about genome testing and the risk of genetic diseases, as well as increased interest in determining lineage and ancestry, are the major driving factors for the global market. Due to regulatory constraints, the global DTC genetic testing market has experienced significant fluctuations in terms of market value over the last ten years. With rampant commercialization of DTC genetic testing products in the U.S., the market was going to be establish until FDA ordered the manufacturers to withdraw the products owing to potential health consequences of test generated results. However, with the revived approval of these products in 2015, supported by validating data from market participants, the DTC genetic testing market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is divided into three segments based on the sales channel: online sales, over-the-counter sales, and doctor’s office sales. The DTC genetic testing market is primarily driven by on-line sales, in which products are made available for purchase via the internet. Such products are available through manufacturers’ online portals, ensuring a broad cross-border reach. According to the analysis, the online sales segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is divided into genome data bank material, individual health planning, comprehensive genome tests, medical precision tests, and restricted trait tests based on the business model. DTC services that are currently available include testing for ancestry data with information about family lineage, identification of health risks and the risk of acquiring hereditary diseases, information about genomic patterns, and knowledge of personal traits. In terms of market value, the genome data bank material model led the global DTC genetic testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, North America led the global DTC genetic testing market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45 percent. The North American market is primarily driven by rising public awareness about the risk of genetic diseases and a growing proactive attitude toward the prevention and efficient management of chronic diseases. Furthermore, curiosity about lineage knowledge plays a significant role in determining significant sales in this region. Furthermore, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market, with a CAGR of more than 20%. The rapid evolution of healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness about the availability of such test kits are primarily responsible for the region’s growth. DeCODE Genetics, Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Gene By Gene, Ltd., Ancestry.com, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Genleven Oy, 23andMe, Inc., and CENTOGENE AG are key market players in the global DTC genetic testing market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends in the DTC genetic testing market and valuable opportunities for the players?

How the regulatory framework affects the global as well as the regional markets?

Which are the prominent sales generating channels for the players?

Which is the most successful business model implemented in the market?

How does the FDA approval of products affect the global market?

What is the market size and trend in emerging markets such as Japan, Latin and America?

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Challenges

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape

3.4.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017

Chapter 4. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Preface

4.2. Online Sales

4.3. OTC Sales

4.4. Doctor’s Office

Chapter 5. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Preface

5.2. Genome Data Bank Material Model

5.3. Individual Health Planning Model

5.4. Comprehensive Genome Tests Model

5.5. Medical Precision Tests Model

5.6. Restricted Trait Tests Model

Chapter 6. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Geography, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Preface

6.2. North America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. North America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3.1. U.K.

6.3.3.2. Germany

6.3.3.3. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis , 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3. Asia Pacific Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.1. China

6.4.3.2. Japan

6.4.3.3. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis , 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.1. Brazil

6.5.3.2. Mexico

6.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6.1. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Sales Channel, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Business Model, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6.3. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, by Region, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6.3.1. GCC

6.6.3.2. Rest of MEA

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. deCODE genetics, Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Application Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Color Genomics, Inc.

7.3. Gene By Gene, Ltd.

7.4. Ancestry.com, Inc.

7.5. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

7.6. Genleven Oy

7.7. 23andMe, Inc.

7.8. CENTOGENE A

Full Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

