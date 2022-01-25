Latex Pillow Market To Witness Strong Sales Outlook By The End Of 2025 Due To Rising Number Of Cases Of Joint Pain, Neck Pain And Cervical Spondylosis Globally | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, Latex Pillow Market report offers the most up-to-date data on current market scenario, trends and future outlook. This study provides numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The global Latex Pillow Market size is projected to touch USD 387.42 million by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period of, 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of cases for cervical spondylosis due to sluggish lifestyle is driving the product demand. Additionally, demand for exclusive lifestyle products is propelling the growth of this market. Increasing number of cases of joint pain, spinal misalignment, neck pain and backache issues are proliferating the demand for high-quality pillows, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, around 20.3% population across the globe suffered from neck pain. Latex pillows help in easing the pain and are recommended by therapists, chiropractors and osteopaths for people suffering from back problems as these pillows are naturally elastic in nature and aid proper alignment of the spine. Additionally, these pillows help reducing accumulation of microbes and dust mites that may cause allergies. In 2018, blended mix segment dominated the market.

The blend of natural latex with a mixture of cotton, rayon, memory foam and synthetic increases the longevity of the product and curtails manufacture of chemical infused bedding products. Further, products made from a combination of various materials helps in cutting costs incurred for manufacturing 100% natural latex pillows. Companies present in the market invest more in R&D to develop innovative products. For example, Essence of Bamboo manufactures latex pillow made up of shredded latex and poly fil. This combination helps in retaining the softness and bounce for a longer duration and also improves the airflow of the product.

In 2018, North America dominated the regional market. Increasing construction activities for infrastructural development across the region drives the demand for bedding and home furnishing products, which is anticipated to propel the latex pillow market growth. Additionally, presence of leading manufacturers like Sleep Artisan and United Pillow Manufacturing Inc. also contributes in further market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The residential sector is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period

• The commercial segment also held a substantial market share in the past and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period

• North America will dominate the regional market accounting for the largest share by 2025. Nonetheless, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period

• Some of the major players of the market include Sleep On Latex; Sealy Corp.; Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Co. LLC; Talalay Global; and United Pillow Manufacturing, Inc.

Million Insights has segmented the global latex pillow market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Latex Pillow Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

• Blended Mix Latex

• Natural Latex

• Synthetic Latex

Latex Pillow Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

• Residential

• Commercial

Latex Pillow Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

