Data Center Networking Market To Be Valued At USD 40.9 Billion By 2025, Based On Enhanced Application Into BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, Retail And Entertainment Sector | Million Insights

According to new report available with Million Insights, Data Center Networking industry offers in-depth assessment of the growth, size, competitive landscape and other aspects in different geographical regions. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

The global Data Center Networking Market is projected to reach USD 40.9 billion by 2025 and projected to register 11.0% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to Million Insights. The growing huge amount of unstructured data across several industries is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud computing and the introduction of advanced data center operating models are also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

This data center networking helps the organization to consolidate and organize the information at a single platform before exposing to cross-channel processes and systems. It also allows the organization to connect with its customers operating in different industries. Factors such as operational cost reduction, improvement in the integration of server, and optimum performance are augmenting the growth of this market. Most of the organizations are focusing on the state of the art infrastructure to resolve the concern and fulfill the customers’ expectations efficiently.

The collected information is stored, analyzed, and managed on share platforms by using diverse networking solutions which enables the service provider to update their business model and helps to boost up their revenue. This has resulted in the requirement for channelizing information to enhance daily operations, thus anticipated to fuel the demand for data center networking over the next few years.

The data center networking market is projected to witness considerable growth due to the rising incidence of cyber-attacks, increasing adoption of the cloud-based platform, and increasing demand for real-time information. This solution helps the organization to access information on-demand and allows them to augment sale of their products and services. Data center networking is also considered as a proficient mode of disaster recovery, as it allows operational recovery and restores function along with access to the clone database.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Rising adoption of cloud computing and digitalization in several regions, especially in food & beverage, automobile and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

• In 2018, the storage area network (SAN) solution held the largest market share and expected to grow with significant growth in the next few years due to increasing adoption of various combination of computation mechanisms.

• The BFSI sector is anticipated to register fastest CAGR from 2019 to2025, as BFSI, IT & telecom are concentrating on adopting advanced technologies to maintain their complex infrastructure assets

• Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of more than 14.0% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of data centre networking solution in South Asian countries.

• Cisco Systems Inc.; Alcatel-Lucent S.A.; Dell Inc.; Equinix Inc.; Hitachi Data Systems Corporation; HP Development Company, L.P.; Vmware, Inc.; and IBM Corporation; are the key players operating in this market.

• Market players are implementing several strategies such as product expansion, merger & acquisition to sustain in the competitive market.

Million Insights has segmented the global data center networking market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Data Center Networking Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

• Ethernet Switches

• Routers

• Storage Area Network (SAN)

• Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

• Network Security Equipment

• WAN Optimization Equipment

• Others

Data Center Networking Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others

Data Center Networking Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

