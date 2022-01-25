Disposable Gloves Market Size To Reach $16.12 Billion By 2030 | Top Key Players: Ansell Ltd; Top Glove Corporation Bhd; Hartalega Holdings Berhad; Unigloves (U.K.) Limited | Grand View Research, Inc.

“"Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting."”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the growing demand for disposable gloves, especially from the healthcare industry amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, along with the rising awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections, is expected to fuel the market growth.

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves. The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.

The rising awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies, is projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancement, coupled with the growing consumer need for disposable gloves in medical operations, is anticipated to complement the market growth. Distributors play a vital role in the market as the product manufacturers are dependent on the distributors to get their products to consumers. Globalization and consolidation of gloves manufacturers are anticipated to have a significant impact on the distributors, which is projected to compel them to broaden their horizons and look beyond the traditional boundaries.

Companies such as Ansell Ltd. and Kimberley-Clark Corporation are carrying out strategic acquisitions, taking advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. These acquisitions are expected to strengthen these companies’ position in the distribution network in the U.S. and India and extend their product portfolio and sales force to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. The pandemic has prompted market players to rethink their supply chains leading to increased instances of relocating or setting up additional manufacturing facilities in the country where the company is based in order to avoid future bottlenecks. For instance, companies such as Showa Group based in the U.S. are expected to triple their production of nitrile gloves by 2022.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-gloves-market

Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights

By material, the nitrile segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors

Based on product, powder-free gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021 on account of the rising preference for non-powdered gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing

The medical and healthcare end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants

The market in India is likely to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the growing healthcare industry owing to the rising expenditure by the public and private players and growing disposable incomes

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-gloves-market/request/rs1

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable gloves market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region

Disposable Gloves Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Disposable Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Powdered

Powder-free

Disposable Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Medical & Healthcare

Examination



Dental



Veterinary



Hospital



EMS



Others

Surgical

Dental



Veterinary



Hospital



EMS



Others

Non-medical

Automotive Finishing



Automotive Aftermarket



O&G and Mining



F&B Processing



F&B Service



Metal & Machinery



Chemical & Petrochemical



Pharmaceutical



Cleanroom



Academic R&D



Industrial R&D



Others

Disposable Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Colombia



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Peru

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Disposable Gloves Market

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

MCR Safety

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/1389/ibb

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a market research and consulting company that offers market research reports, syndicated and customized reports. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It offers client engagement for business consulting and market intelligence from various domains. The clientele is based across various countries with queries coming from more than 50 industries worldwide.

Grand View Research helps its clients to make informed decisions by helping them understand current trends and scenarios. Every year Grand View Research accomplishes more than 300 multi-country market studies to optimize consulting for clients.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-gloves-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Disposable Gloves Market Size To Reach $16.12 Billion By 2030 | Top Key Players: Ansell Ltd; Top Glove Corporation Bhd; Hartalega Holdings Berhad; Unigloves (U.K.) Limited | Grand View Research, Inc.