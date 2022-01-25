K3 Renovations Provides Storm Damage Restoration Services To Homeowners In Houston, Tx

Houston, TX – K3 Renovations is helping homeowners in the city by providing storm damage restoration services. The remodeling company helps each homeowner with the entire process.
K3 Renovations is a home remodeling company that is located in Houston, TX. The company provides homeowners with many renovation services, including bathroom remodeling, custom cabinets, flooring, and kitchen remodeling. Now, Houston home renovation company is also helping homeowners that have recently dealt with a storm that has damaged their homes.
K3 Renovations shares on their website how they help when it comes to insurance restoration for storm damage. The home remodeler Houston helps with the entire process, including inspecting the damage, preparing a detailed damage assessment report, filing an insurance claim, and repairing the home.
K3 Renovations shares that, unlike other companies, they make sure to take their time to locate all issues with damaged homes so that nothing is missed. When it comes to locating issues, the home remodeling company Houston finds damage that comes from many sources, including fire, floods, fallen trees, thunderstorms, hurricanes, and hail.
About Us
K3 Renovations is a home remodeling company that is located in the city of Houston, TX. This insured home remodeling company has 10 years of experience and they provide a variety of renovation services to homeowners in the city, including bathroom remodeling, custom cabinets, flooring, and kitchen remodeling. When providing services to homeowners, the remodelers help throughout the entire process, including planning, demolition, plumbing, electrical, flooring, countertops, cabinetry, and installation of appliances. To get in touch with this team for the services they provide, they can be contacted on their website through a contact form or by phone at (832) 975-7657.
Media Contact
Company Name: K3 Renovations – Houston Remodeler
Contact Person: Bill Spell
Email: Send Email
Phone: (832) 975-7657
City: Houston
State: TX
Country: United States
Website: https://k3renovations.com/
