Sterling Collision Center Cautions Clients on Choosing the Best Auto Body Shop

Sterling Collision Center is a premier auto body repair shop committed to quality service. The office cautioned clients to choose the best auto body shop in a recent update.

Tustin, CA – January 25, 2022 – In a website post, Sterling Collision Center has cautioned clients on the traits to consider when selecting an auto body shop in Tustin.

These days, modern computerized equipment exists that assists body shops in ensuring precise measurements and timely repair. Every client should get the services of a body shop that embraces advances in technology rather than resists it. From frame straightening to estimating, it makes everything goes smoother.

While the repair tactics should be modern, the customer service should be old-fashioned. The best way to ensure that is by finding an automotive body Tustin shop that has been in business for decades. A shop that has been open for years has demonstrated that they have a trusted connection with their community, something created by offering expert, affordable and honest repairs.

A good auto body repair Tustin shop should also be customer service oriented. The clients should feel important when interacting with the body shop. They should explain the entire process and present all rates and fees estimates. The employees should be professional and courteous.

About Sterling Collision Center

Sterling Collision Center has over 30 years of experience repairing vehicles. The facility is approximately 68,000 square feet and is one of the nation’s largest and most modern collision repair centers. The success of our company is dependent upon the integrity, knowledge, skills, and constant training of its employees. In addition, the agency is customer service-oriented and believes in a total commitment to excellence.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sterling Collision Center

Contact Person: Joe Kazemi

Email: Send Email

Phone: (714) 259-1111

Address:1111 Bell Ave

City: Tustin

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.sterlingcollisioncenter.com/

