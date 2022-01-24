Kristina McInnis Hosts The Talented Mary Fitzgerald On The Bottled Blonde Podcast

Kristina Catherine Mclnnis played host to the multi-talented actress and real estate agent, Mary Fitzgerald on a special edition of her The Bottled Blonde Podcast. The self-made influencer and blogger interviewed the star of the popular Netflix series, Selling Sunsets, and got an exclusive scoop on behind the scenes activities, as well as a detailed description of how the idea for the series transitioned into what is now considered to be one of the hottest TV shows currently available.
Mary Fitzgerald delved deep into her personal life to reveal the reasons that motivated her to pursue and acquire a real estate license, as well as the series of events that led her to start working at the Oppenheim Group.
“Christine is not the person she used to be. I wish my old friend would come back,” Mary said about Christine from the show.
The Bottled Blonde Podcast is a top-ranked podcast hosted by the intelligent and incredibly driven Kristina Mclnnis. Topics on the popular podcast range from boys to booze, business, and beauty. The entrepreneurial powerhouse from Portland sold the first company she founded before graduating college and has recently started a social media agency called KCM Connect.
Kristina recalls falling in love with fashion while growing up. The phenomenal businesswoman says she made up her mind to completely focus on fashion after watching a video of an animal surgery that obliterated any desires she nurtured with regards to becoming a vet.
Speaking on the Mary Fitzgerald episode, Kristina Mclnnis hinted that the session with the Netflix star was an indication of the kind of rich and exciting content listeners should expect in 2022 and promised to bring more interesting personalities and celebrities as guests for future episodes of the podcast.
Anyone interested in tuning into subsequent episodes of The Bottled Blonde podcast, as well as those simply curious and eager to listen to the story shared by Mary Fitzgerald on episode 92, can simply visit the blogger’s website to get access to her content.
For more information, please contact below.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Bottled Blonde Podcast
Contact Person: Kristina McInnis
Email: Send Email
City: Los Angeles
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/thebottledblondepodcast/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Kristina McInnis Hosts The Talented Mary Fitzgerald On The Bottled Blonde Podcast
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.