Brooke Lewis Bellas Multitalented Hollywood Actress and Producer

Brooke Lewis Bellas, also known as Brooke Lewis, is an award-winning actress and producer, known for the mystery, thriller “iMurders” (2008) opposite Billy Dee Williams, Gabrielle Anwar and Frank Grillo, the mobster movie “Sinatra Club” (2010) opposite Danny Nucci and Jason Gedrick, the horror, thriller “Kinky Killers” (2007) opposite Charles Durning and Michael Pare, and her comedic mobster Vampire “alter ego” character and passion project “Ms. Vampy”. After growing up and beginning her creative dreams in Philly, she moved to New York City and got her first “break” playing Donna Marsala in the Actors’ Equity Off-Broadway hit comedy “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding”. She made her living acting in New York for four years, before heading to Hollywood. Never forgetting her ties to the LOVE statue and Eagles football, she launched Philly Chick Pictures in 2002 to create more opportunities for herself as an actress.

In 2007, she played Dr. Grace Sario in the horror, mystery “Kinky Killers” on SHOWTIME and had the title ‘Scream Queen’ bestowed upon her in the entertainment industry. In 2010, she was honored with the ‘B-Movie Award for Scream Queen of The Year’ for her work in “Slime City Massacre”. In 2015, she was a guest at the prestigious SAG-AFTRA Foundation Independent Features Screening Series with “The Mourning”. In 2016, she was honored with the ‘Mary Pickford Award’ to “Highlight Women in The Film Arts” at Zed Fest. In 2017, she was honored by the prestigious Actors Awards with the ‘Best Actress In A Drama Award’ for her work in “Sprinkles”. In 2017, she was also acknowledged with the honorable ‘Stella Adler Acting Award’ at the Action On Film International Film Festival, ‘Grace Kelly Gold Actor Award’ at the West Coast International Film Festival, as well as the Los Angeles Film Awards ‘Inspiring Woman in a Film’ Award. In 2018, she was honored by the prestigious Actors Awards with the ‘Best Actress In An Indie Film Award’ for her work in “Psycho Therapy” and the West Coast International Film Festival with the ‘Legendary Actress’ Jury Award. In 2019, she was inducted into The Carney Board for the honorable Carney Awards Character Actor Hall Of Fame created in honor of character actor icon Art Carney. In 2020, she was honored in the best-selling historical commemorative coffee table book ‘1000 Women In Horror, 1895-2018’ and at the NOVA Fest with the ‘Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series Award’ for her work opposite star Casper Van Dien in “Stripped”. In 2021, she was inducted into the Phillytainment ‘PA Celebrity Hall Of Fame’ and was also honored by television’s coveted The Telly Awards. She has been fortunate to work opposite a long list of talented veteran actors, which includes, Mark Ruffalo, Andy Richter, Charles Durning, Michael Pare, Michael Madsen, Tony Todd, Billy Dee Williams, William Forsythe, Gabrielle Anwar, Danny Nucci, Jason Gedrick, Michael Nouri, Joey Lawrence, Dominique Swain, Courtney Gains, and many others.

In 2009, Brooke launched the “Ms. Vampy” TV/talk show/web series, in which she created, starred, and produced. In 2011, Brooke followed with the teen hit TV/talk show/web series “Ms. Vampy’s Tween Tawk, Teen Tawk & In Between Tawk”, which won the coveted 18th Annual Communicator Awards (2012) ‘Award Of Distinction for Social Responsibility’ and the Los Angeles Film Awards May 2017 ‘Inspiring Woman In A Film Award’. In 2016, she followed the series with the young adult book Ms. Vampy’s Teen Tawk: There’s A Lotta Power In Ya Choices, which hit #1 New Release in both Social Situations and Self-esteem on Amazon and was the Winner of the Paris Book Festival Awards 2017 Young Adult Book and New York Book Festival Awards 2017 Young Adult Book.

Inspired by her teen talk show, Brooke went back to school in 2011 and became an award-winning Board Certified Life Coach and Dating Expert. She has done writing, speaking and TV segments in media such as CBS2 KCAL9 Los Angeles, San Diego Living CW6, CBS 8 Las Vegas Now, FOX 5 Vegas, FOX 5 Atlanta, AM Buffalo, FOX 29 Philadelphia, AfterBuzz TV, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Huffington Post, She Knows, Your Tango, Dirty And Thirty, Girls Life, Her Campus, Woman’s Day, Female First, and more. In August 2016, her book Coaching From A Professed Hot Mess was published and hit #1 New Release in both Etiquette and Guides & Advice on Amazon. This book was also the Winner of the Beverly Hills Book Awards 2016 Self-help Motivational Book, London Book Festival Awards 2016 How-to Book, and Independent Press Awards 2017 How-to Book.

Following the success of her book, Brooke partnered with Rock n’ Roll Lifestyle Company Metal Babe Mayhem to brand and launch their ‘Rock Your Hot Mess’, ‘Ms. Vampy’ and ‘Scream Queen Brooke Lewis’ clothing lines. In conjunction with Brooke’s engagement in 2017, they added their ‘Bridal & Bachelorettes Rock Your Hot Mess’ line with love!

As if she is not busy enough, Brooke is a passionate Philanthropist and has performed on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre and the Palace Theatre to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as an AIDS Activist, has been an active force in several charities supporting Breast Cancer Awareness for the Busted Foundation and The Lynn Sage Foundation, Women Empowerment as a Board Certified Life Coach, and is a Celebrity Ambassador for the Breaking The Chains Foundation.

Brooke is a proud member of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – New York Chapter (NY NATAS) and San Francisco/Northern California Chapter (SF/NorCal NATAS) and Emmy Awards Judge, Online Film & Television Association, Women In Film, and Film Independent. And, during football season, you will find her watching the games and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles!

