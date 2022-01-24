18-Year-Old DJ, Dallin Dance, Already Making Waves In The Entertainment Industry

January 24th, 2022 – 18-year-old Entrepreneur, Record Producer, and DJ, Dallin Dance is already making waves in the entertainment industry at such a young age. The young professional DJ has produced tracks for top-charting hip/ hop artists and will potentially be one of the upcoming producers set to take over the music scene.
“For the last 5 years, music production has been the sole focus of my life. About a year ago, I expanded into DJing and the EDM scene as well. People started hiring me for gigs almost every weekend and I built a following of people who came to all of my events, growing each time.”
The fast-rising music producer is also the founder of Inland Society Events – a company that specializes in throwing concert-type young-adult dances in the CDA- Spokane, WA area. According to Dallin Dance, the idea for creating Inland Society Events was first conceptualized when he met and connected with a professional DJ from Provo named Jared Woodlief. They both noticed that there weren’t a lot of options for people in the area to connect and make new friends. And so Inland Society was created to throw events where young adults could come together, meet new people, and make fun memories in a safe environment.
“People from all over the PNW have traveled to attend our events and we are expanding immensely with each one. We provide an opportunity for young adults to break out of their shells and make memories, with the priority to keep our dances clean, exciting, and, most importantly, safe.”
Since its establishment, Inland Society has organized 3 concert-sized events, all being smashing successes. The founders have also revealed that they have a special Valentine-themed event for Spokane this February titled Love-Struck.
From music producing to DJing and throwing events, Dallin Dance has succeeded in creating a name for himself at such a young age and hopes to continue expanding his business as well as his brand.
Dallin’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dallin.dance/
Inland Society Events’ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inlandsociety/
Company Name: Inland Society Events
Contact Person: Dallin Dance
Email: Send Email
City: Spokane
State: WA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/inlandsociety/
