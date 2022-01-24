Dr. Frances Ann Bailey Launches Her Certification Programs For Coaches

Dr. Frances Ann Bailey is staying true to her goal of helping people overcome barriers in their life and achieve their fullest potential as she recently launched her certification program for individuals interested in becoming coaches in different fields. In a related development, the life coach and philanthropist has announced plans to also launch her first inspirational and empowerment anthology. The award-winning certified coach, Christian counselor, philanthropist, and international TedX speaker is also welcoming women who are interested in becoming published co-authors to join the project.
“I believe the first step in having a Purpose Zeal is to realize that what you are facing isn’t Greater than God’s Purpose,” said Dr. Frances Ann Bailey.
Dr. Frances is the founder of Frances Bailey Enterprises, LLC, an organization listed as a global business on the Brainz 500 Global list 2020 and founded to provide a wide range of resources to help people identify gaps and take advantage of opportunities to achieve their life goals. The organization has launched certification programs to enable people to become coaches. The different areas of certifications are Life Coach, Life Recovery Coach, Christian Counselor, Executive Leadership Coach, Certified Mental Health Specialist Coach.
Dr. Frances Ann Bailey is also the host of the Purpose Is Greater Podcast, where she aims to equip women looking to thrive in their calling, leveraging her experience working with people from all walks of life to provide easy-to-implement yet effective tips to success. She also has a mentorship program for business persons and those in leadership positions.
In addition to her plethora of initiatives through Frances Bailey Enterprises, LLC, Dr. Frances is also the Founder and President of Red Door Empowerment, a nonprofit that focuses on educating, empowering, and equipping individuals to walk out of things holding them hostage, and walk-in deliverance to reach their destiny through community outreach, workshops, support groups, and a host of others.
For more information about Dr. Frances and her works through Frances Bailey Enterprises, LLC., visit – https://francesannbailey.com/. Dr. Frances can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
