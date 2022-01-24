Heir to the Oklahoma Industrial Hemp Industry Releases to Retail Market a Natural AntiFungal Pesticide to Revolutionize Sustainable Farming, Blue Magic™

“I grew up on a farm. Not a big one, but a farm nonetheless. I live and breathe farming and agriculture. Interested in this industry from an early age, I love continuing my passion on a larger scale. More than that, BiomeMaxtechnology is the most pivotal point in human agricultural practices over the past century. This tech will completely change the game of farming, making it sustainable and more profitable for everyone. I am excited to be at the forefront of this fundamental shift.”

Farmer Ryan's Blue Magicuses patented Microbiome Technologyto protect homes, gardens and farms from pests with a natural non-toxic formula.

Ryan Early, also known as ‘Farmer Ryan’, is proud to announce the unveiling of Blue Magic™, an organic antifungal pesticide discovered from unique landrace hemp genetics leftover from the U.S. Military’s “Hemp for Victory” farming boom in the 1930s-40s.

The product naturally deters most pests and all-white powdery mildew and is now available to retail distributors. Blue Magi​​c™ uses BiomeMax™ technology to completely transform the future of sustainable farming and food production, potentially for billions of people worldwide.

The Blue Magi​​c™ formula is non-toxic and uses a patented blend of ecologically sustainable ingredients. Tested on over 10,000 plants, Blue Magic™ is safe for plants and around house pets, as an antifungal pest repellent. The product targets mites, white powdery mildew, whiteflies, leaf aphids, termites, ants, and mosquitos. It is available and safe to use for farming, and food production, including hemp and cannabis growing.

Landrace heritage hemp genetics contain six specific sesquiterpenes that are unique due to the fact they survive and adapt in the wild in extreme conditions while being uncared for or farmed by humans. This unique structure of Therapanoids™ and patented BiomeMax™ technology is why Blue Magic™ stands apart from others. It is worth noting that there is no THC in the product.

Blue Magic™ has received exemptions from registration due to its natural composition and is patent pending. It is the natural microbiome replication that promotes homeostasis in the rhizospheric, caulospheric, carposheric, and the anthosphereic microbiome realms. This BiomeMax™ technology increases the growth rate of plants by 30%, viability of fruit by 30%, and naturally combats pests by up to 90%.

“I grew up on a farm. Not a big one, but a farm nonetheless. I live and breathe farming and agriculture. I was interested in this industry from an early age, and I love continuing my passion on a larger scale. More than that, BiomeMax™ technology is the most pivotal point in human agricultural practices over the past century,” said Early. “This tech will completely change the game of farming, making it sustainable and more profitable for everyone. I am excited to be at the forefront of this fundamental shift.”

Early is the founding father of the Oklahoma industrial hemp industry and continues leading the way for industrial hemp research in biotechnologies. His dynasty is based on a research farm located just outside of Oklahoma City. Early is young, brilliant, and passionate about sustainable farming and the benefits of hemp and the future of ecologically sustainable products.

About Ryan Early

Ryan Early, is the controlling owner of Blue Green Ventures, American Wholesale Hemp, Hempyre Genetics, and Can-Tek Labs, and the General Contractor for the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. He is also the owner of the Midwest Microbiome Repository, in charge of gathering and testing various strains of hemp. After testing hundreds of specimens, Ryan discovered the secret terpene complex that will power the future of natural farming. Blue Green Ventures is the manufacturer of Blue Magic™. For more information, please visit http://growbluemagic.com

Disclaimer: The products mentioned in the article above do not container THC.

