Godfrey KHill "Gullah Jack" Takes Tourists Down Memory Lane Gullah Geechee Tours

Award-winning tour guide and founder of Gullah Geechee Black History Tours of Charleston's Holy City, continues to show the world the plight of Gullah Geechee amidst rave reviews from tourists.

Godfrey KHill was voted by Charleston.com as The Best Tour Guide in The World. He’s an expert on the Gullah Geechee Culture, historian and this passionate son of Gullah Geechee has continued to show he is deserving of the award and other accolades that have come his way. Otherwise known as Geechee Gullah Jack Black, Godfrey Khill founded Gullah Geechee Black History Tours of Charleston’s Holy City to show the world the true history of Charleston and the role of the Black Gullah Geeche slaves.

The fact that the venerable city of Charleston is the Cream Of The Crop in the heavenly world of tourism is undebatable, keeping the tip-top position for twelve straight years and counting, with a whole host of affirmations from the ratings of big-name travel magazines including Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, AFAR and Global Traveler, as well as tourists from different parts of the world. The sacred beauties of the South-Carolinian touristic metropolis and the jealous preservation of the Gullah Geechee history and culture, and the outright freedom it affords to religion, a particularity that earned it the nickname “Holy City,” continue to attract millions of people to the city. However, only a few can relay the history of Charleston SC traced back to the Transatlantic Slave Trade Era, in the real sense, which is where the works of Godfrey Khill has been appreciated by tourists worldwide.

Geechee Gullah Jack is Charleston’s only authentic full-blooded certified tour guide in the United States of America. Godfrey is a Barbenyah Yeishi more commonly called a Gullah Geechee Charleston benyah. Benyah refers to the black Charlstoian Gullah Geechee who is truly from Charleston and not from outside of the city. He has been able to carve a niche in the Charleston tourism industry, teaching the true meaning of Gullah. He is also renowned for creating unique tours, leveraging his vast knowledge of the city and passion to tell the story from the soul and out of the mouth of a Charleston’s only native Gullah Geechee certified tour guide, as opposed to the same old scripted adulterated narratives still flying around.

Godfrey Khill has been able to show the true potentials of the tourism sector and the significance of Gullah Geechee. Over the years, he has stayed true to the goal of promoting and preserving the history of Charleston SC, and how more than 10 million enslaved then renamed Hebrew Israelites were transported across the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas exactly as the Hebrew Israelite Moses described it was going to happen AGAIN in the Holy Bible, Deuteronomy 28:68KJV 68 And the Lord shall bring thee into Egypt again with ships, by the way whereof I spake unto thee, Thou shalt see it no more again: and there ye shall be sold unto your enemies for bondmen and bondwomen, and no man shall buy you.

