PageTraffic Ranks Among The Best SEM Companies of 2021

Promotion World has once again placed PageTraffic among the top Search Engine Marketing companies for 2021. This is the tenth consecutive year during which the company was ranked among the best SEO companies in the world. The companies which made it to the list were analyzed on parameters such as value, services, package diversity, customer service, and feedback.

Promotion World is a leading portal related to Digital Marketing services. It covers a variety of topics, ranging from marketing to the latest trends in the SEM industry. Promotion World brings together businesses, entrepreneurs, and corporations on one platform.

Navneet Kaushal, the CEO of PageTraffic stated, “It is a proud moment for us to receive this prestigious award for the tenth year in a row. Thanks to the hard work of our team, we have been able to meet the expectations of our clients consistently. It is a big honor to be awarded by Promotion World, a highly reputed website in the world of SEO. We aim to scale new heights in 2022.’’

Since its establishment in 2002, PageTraffic has set numerous benchmarks to emerge as the Best SEO Agency. Firmly adhering to the company’s tagline- Get New Customers Everyday, the SEO team takes a detailed approach to ensure that their strategies have a long-term impact on the traffic, sales, and ROI of clients. The size and type of project don’t matter. They use time-tested white-hat methods to meet the ultimate goal of each project. The company is an exclusive member of IIMA, W3C, Dunn & Bradstreet, and Search Marketing Association of North America.

PageTraffic offers different types of SEO Packages to select from, thereby helping clients to grow their business across various parts of the world. Mr. Kaushal also added, “Our main aim is to help customers get maximum exposure online. We do not specialize in any particular industry. Rather, we specialize in getting new customers daily.’’

Mr. Kaushal further added, "We aim to help customers gain more exposure and coverage online. We do not specialize in any industry, we specialize in what we do – that is, getting new customers every day. The company offers different types of digital marketing solutions to clients from various verticals. Using the diverse strategies devised by the SEO clients, PageTraffic ensures that clients gain a high recall from the audience that they target.

About PageTraffic Inc.

PageTraffic is a leading name in the SEO industry. The company has offices in Chicago and New Delhi, helping businesses of all sizes to appear on top of search engine results over the last two decades.

Contact Details

CHICAGO:

1024 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Ph (Toll-Free US): 800-718-7603

Outside US: 1-704-380-0113

Website: https://www.pagetraffic.com

NEW DELHI:

15 F, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place

New Delhi, 110019 INDIA

Ph: +91-9212521444

MUMBAI:

Raheja Centre Point,

2nd Floor, 294 CST Road,

Near Mumbai University, Kalina, Santacruz (E)

Mumbai – 400098 INDIA

Ph: +91-9212521444

