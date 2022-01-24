Rimage names seasoned corporate leader Rick Bump to Chief Revenue Officer position

Bump, with deep experience in technology leadership roles, joins Rimage as it evolves its offline data management portfolio to the cyber security needs of companies today.

Minneapolis – Jan 24, 2022 – Rimage, the leading provider of offline data management solutions, has named Rick Bump as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With deep expertise holding technology leadership positions that serve some of the most iconic brands globally, Bump has more than 30 years of experience building, growing, and leading both public and private organizations such as Digital River, Ernst & Young and just prior to Rimage, Bump was the President of DATAMYTE Inc., an innovative leader in the global manufacturing quality assurance (QA) software space.

“Rick Bump is an enthusiastic, seasoned executive leader with a history of building world-class teams, driving significant growth, and creating a consistent winning culture,” said Rimage CEO Christopher Rence. “His winning attitude is contagious for customers and team members alike. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Rick as part of our executive management team and look forward to advancing sales, partnerships and customer initiatives under his leadership.”

“Rimage’s history of innovation and commitment to sound business fundamentals has allowed the company for more than 40 years to build a passionate customer base,” said Bump. “From the outset, I was attracted to the company’s strong vision and success as an innovator in the fast-growing cyber security space as Rimage re-envisions new opportunities in the data management market.”

The Rimage portfolio is designed to address the evolving enterprise data volume and management needs of organizations that require on-premise storage and on-demand publishing solutions for mission-critical applications. Enabled by Rimage’s innovation in robotics, software, and engineering, Rimage’s automation systems are a critical tool in an organization’s Defense in Layers cyber security strategy. The Rimage solutions use proven, reliable technology to enable companies to keep their data offline and out of the hands of cyber criminals, providing those organizations business continuity when they’re attacked.

Rimage’s portfolio includes:

Maestro: The world’s first digital USB automation platform, Maestro is engineered for continuous performance using industrial grade robotics, direct-to-USB printing and professional recording technologies. Maestro meets the world’s most challenging USB publishing demands for all memory sizes.

Evidence Disc Systems (EDS): Developed for law enforcement, EDS is the industry’s highest-performing, most reliable solution for automatically processing evidence. This platform will provide a springboard for greater data distribution through open access to new markets and technology.

2450: The Rimage 2450 system is a high-performance, front-office solution for automated patient CD/DVD production. With 2450, medical imaging workflow is a fully automated and intelligent in-house robotic solution with a low long-term cost of ownership.

Rimage’s best-in-class solutions enable society’s critical industries like healthcare, government, and law enforcement to work toward solving some of the most pressing problems facing our world today. Rimage continues to fulfill its promise of reliability and efficiency through new API (Application Programming Interface) and SDK (Software Development Kit) DevOps tools to enable processes and communications for improved usability that meet industry standard and regional technology needs around the globe.

For more information on Rimage’s new solutions, please visit rimage.com.

About Rimage

With over 40 years of innovation, Rimage delivers on-premise, enterprise solutions for archival, compliance and on-demand publishing. As the global leader in on-demand digital publishing, Rimage is an innovator in CD, DVD, Blu-ray disc and USB publishing. Over 22,000 Rimage workflow-integrated systems support businesses throughout the world, including day-to-day disc publishers and organizations that duplicate and print a variety of media as critical components of their daily operations. Throughout its history, the company has provided best-in-class workflow-integrated solutions that serve a variety of markets and applications.

