Theophobia releases "The Loop" music video

Theophobia is a band and performance art duo from New York City, known for their baroque, theatrical and maximalist music and visuals. They have been featured in the NY Times, PBS, and composed the theme song for Lloyd Kaufman’s latest feature film Shakespeare’s ***storm. Their new EP Love of Ages had a breakout hit when they were spotted filming the title track’s music video on the streets of New York, and were posted on the popular instagram page whatisnewyork. The group is a collaboration between cult film director and musician Dylan Mars Greenberg and prodigy multi-instrumentalist and singer Matt Ellin.
They have now released a new music video for their song the Loop, which can be seen here:
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/30vPtLo2j94
Dylan: “The Loop is a song I wrote that was borne out of the horror I felt both personally and existentially. I imagined God looking down at people in helpless sorrow, watching them worship their idol and destroy each other in the same breath. Often I feel commodified and packaged as a product, sold for dirt, and that dirt is then stolen from me the second I get it. I think this is a common feeling, that we never have enough soil to plant our own tree. In directing the video I wanted to illustrate the song with several scenes, including a bloody, Genesis inspired storyline with actors Kansas Bowling, Kira Terpsichore and Wes Spaulding. I want to leave it open to the viewer which character in the storyline is God, who is Adam and who is Eve. Not everything is what it seems.
Matt Ellin: “The Loop might be my favorite song Dylan has written for Theophobia. It’s just a really epic, lyrically dense song that says a lot about the condition of the world and the trials human beings have to go through in order to survive. Nick Didkovsky played incredible guitar on the song, and Lara Lewison’s violin is also a huge standout. We filmed parts of the video in a cemetery. Initially, we couldn’t get into the cemetery because of our outfits. The guard on one side of the cemetery said “No costumes”, which is totally ridiculous because we dress like that almost every day. Luckily we were able to go around and deal with a different guard, who let us in when we said it was for a school project. Just a bit of strategizing, mildly bending the truth to make art happen.”
Picture by Adam Ninyo
The song and video feature Nick Didkovsky on guitar, notable for playing on Alice Cooper’s #1 hard rock hit album Paranormal as well as his own projects Doctor Nerve and Vomit Fist.
Directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg
Video produced by Adam Ninyo
Follow Theophobia on instagram @theophobia – Their EP Love of Ages is out now on theophobia.bandcamp.com and all major streaming services
Follow Dylan Mars Greenberg on twitter at: @vhscamera
