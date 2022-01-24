Hydropeutic Launches with Highly Potent Line of Vegan Skin Care Products

Phoenix, AZ – Jan 24, 2022 – Hydropeutic announced that it will be officially launching with a line of skin care products to cleanse, detoxify and nourish. Headquartered in Arizona, with a manufacturing facility based in St. Petersburg, FL, Hydropeutic is an American-made enterprise.
The company’s chemists combine science, expertise and nature to deliver the most potent formulations in the skin care industry. Natural and organic botanicals are carefully curated and sourced from around the world to craft clinical-grade formulas that are safe and effective.
Customers have a unique option available at Hydropeutic. Individuals can have a custom cream mixed just for them. All of the clean beauty skin care products offered by the company are manufactured with natural and organic ingredients. They’re free of parabens, sulfates, silicone and talc. Hydropeutic formulas are cruelty-free and never tested on animals. The products are appropriate for those living a vegan lifestyle.
Hydropeutic’s Daily Cleanser with white willow and vitamin B provides individuals with an antibacterial formula that clears pores, along with an anti-inflammatory to sooth irritation caused by acne. Vitamin B is a powerful antioxidant that nourishes skin and helps address the signs of aging.
For those with acne-prone skin, the Detoxifying Charcoal Mask by Hydropeutic contains fruit extracts and jojoba beads for a deep clean that addresses excess oil production and blemishes. The mask absorbs free radicals, impurities and toxins for those experiencing acne, sunburn, psoriasis and chapped skin.
Vitamin C is a favorite ingredient of dermatologists that can improve the appearance of acne, wrinkles, dark spots, and the signs of aging. Hydropeutic’s Vitamin C CC Serum contains vitamin C and citrus stem cells for refreshed and rejuvenated skin. Vitamin C also promotes a more even skin tone.
Hydropeutic delivers highly potent formulations to soothe and beautify. The skin is bombarded every day with pollutants that damages cells. The products available at Hydropeutic are specifically designed to provide individuals with younger, more vibrant looking skin.
For more information, visit: https://hydropeutic.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Hydropeutic
Contact Person: Jonathan Diaz
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://hydropeutic.com/
