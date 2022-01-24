TVC Mall Unveiled A Huge Collection Of Heavy-Duty Leather Cases For Smartphone

TVC Mall, an online electronics store, recently unveiled a huge selection of mobile phone accessories, including leather cases and cell phone cables. The owners of the store said that customers can enjoy an exclusive discount on the latest products.
“The leather cases are much harder than the commonly used plastic cell phone cases. These cell phone skins are now in vogue. These skins are available in different colors. Everybody knows that the metallic sides of cell phones are not completely immune to scratches. Leather cases and tempered glass can perfectly protect the metallic body of smartphone from scratches and dents”, told one of the senior executives of TVC Mall.
“If someone has a broken Smartphone which they do not want to dispose of, they can just use a Smartphone cover to protect it from further damage. Leather cases for cell phones are increasingly sought after, and it can help users save hundreds of dollars as they can simply protect their phones and add to its elegance by using a case”, added the executive.
The vast majority of tempered glass products TVC Mall offers can be purchased online. The owners said that they recently sashed down their shipping rates and customers can even avail off free shipping by ordering the products in large quantities. They also maintained that they can offer custom designs with custom text messages to be printed on some of the phone covers, depending on what materials the customers are choosing.
“We are known for fast shipping, easy returns, competitive pricing and the wide selection of products we offer. With the new range of leather cases and cell phone cables already reaching our inventory, we can proudly claim that customer expectations have doubled in the recent times. Keeping up with the expectations of our customers is the primary challenge now. This is precisely why we have marked down the prices of all the latest products, including custom leather cases which are designed for the 2022 Smartphone models, including the latest models of iPhone, Huawei phone etc,” said the CEO of the company.
About the Company
TVC Mall is a reputable online seller of consumer electronics and accessories.
To know more, visit https://www.tvc-mall.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: TVC Mall
Contact Person: Rita
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86-755-28416521 Ext.8033
City: Shenzhen
Country: China
Website: https://www.tvc-mall.com/
