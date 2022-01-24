Kitchen Worktop Launches New Website And Promises To Make Renovation Easier Than Ever

Kitchen Worktop, launched its new website to provide homeowners with an easy way to receive quotes on kitchen renovations and worktop installations.
New website www.kitchenworktop.co.uk, which provides a wealth of information about kitchen worktops in three types of stone – granite, marble, and quartz is set to make moves in the UK market. The website is a comprehensive resource to those who are seeking to renovate their kitchen or even have a new one installed.
The website also offers the option to design your kitchen plan directly from any web browser whether on the phone or desktop. Led by Oliver Young who has been in the industry for over fifteen years.
After observing the evolution of the stone fabrication sector, we decided that now was the right time to develop a new website with new range of services in order to respond better to the industry needs.
Our mission has always been to offer a unique design experience for homeowners, by providing the best quartz kitchen worktops. For more information and/or to request a quote, visit www.kitchenworktop.co.uk/request-a-free-quote.
Questions can be directed to sales@kitchenworktop.co.uk
Media Contact
Company Name: Kitchen Worktop
Contact Person: Press Office
Email: Send Email
Phone: +44 20 8050 6797
Address:Kemp House 160 City Road
City: London
State: England
Country: United Kingdom
Website: www.kitchenworktop.co.uk
