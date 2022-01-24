ONSTON Onboarded Flora Fang As an Advisor to Foster The Project Development

On January 15, 2022, ONSTON, a new virtual reality metaverse ecosystem, announced that Flora Fang, a current COO at Highstreet, a Metaverse retail service, and managing partner at Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform, has joined the ONSTON project as an advisor.
ONSTON is a cryptocurrency project that provides virtual space to users by creating the ONSTON metaverse platform and marketplace. ONSTON is planning to make a revolutionary virtual reality metaverse ecosystem using blockchain technology and connects VR/AR devices to create a 3D virtual environment.
“Flora Fang has onboarded the ONSTON team as an advisor. Flora Fang is currently working as COO of the High Street Core Team, and managing partner of the Avalanche Asia Star Fund, and had an experience of directing NEM Group Global Partnership.” tweeted on ONSTON official Twitter channel (@onstonofficial).
Flora Fang has more than 15 years of extensive management and international strategic planning experience in various fields. Acting as regional representative of NEM’s global business operations, she launched Taiwan Office and led the team of blockchain engineering and business development experts to deliver critical business expansion and solution development.
Flora Fang also managed PR and external partnerships to boost exposure; Highly involved in local blockchain initiatives driven by governments; Supporting the exploration of blockchain implementation for nonprofit institutions in China.
ONSTON expects to foster its project operation, get the right direction in promotion and development in ONSTON metaverse having Flora Fang as an ONSTON advisor.
Media Contact
Company Name: MKDL (M&K Development Limitted)
Contact Person: Tommy Hong
Email: Send Email
Phone: +82 10-4189-7357
Country: HongKong
Website: https://onston.network/
