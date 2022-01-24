Per Diem Plus Announces API Integration with Samsara to Automate Driver Payments

Per Diem Plus announces Samsara integration to easily automate the administration of an IRS-compliant per diem plan for trucking fleets.

Per Diem Plus, the leader in mobile enabled transportation per diem solutions, today announced a new API integration with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. Now, Per Diem Plus Fleets will be available to all fleets on the Samsara App Marketplace.

The Per Diem Plus Fleets API adapter was developed in response to growing industry demand to build integrations and is a part of PDP’s continued strategy to improve business management practices with best-in-class, IRS-compliant per diem solutions. Fleets can seamlessly integrate PDP Fleets with Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform to automate the implementation and administration of an IRS-compliant accountable driver per diem plan for fleet managers.

Per Diem Plus has been beta testing the integration with multiple fleets, including nationwide enclosed car carrier Intercity Lines, regional carrier M & D Transportation and Southeast-based car carrier Waddle Trucking.

“Setting up our account could not have been easier. It took us less than 5 minutes to configure the PDP Fleets API with our Samsara account.” – Dean Wilson, Vice President, Intercity Lines, Inc.

Implementing a per Diem plan with PDP Fleets:

– Saves fleets thousands of dollars per driver

– Raises driver take-home pay

– Enhances driver recruiting and retention

– Automates per diem reporting and auditing

– The only IRS-compliant solution for trucking

– Supports solo and team drivers traveling in the USA and Canada

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Per Diem Plus

Per Diem Plus was born over the founders 25 years of experience as IRS agents and tax practitioners and a relentless pursuit to introduce efficiency to the time-consuming task of per diem tax compliance for truck drivers, fleets, and their accounting professionals. The Per Diem Plus FLEETS mobile enabled platform allows motor carriers to easily implement an IRS-compliant fleet per diem program that automates per diem accounting for solo and team drivers traveling in the United States and Canada. Per Diem Plus was designed, developed, and is managed in the USA.

