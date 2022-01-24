Prime Medical Associates Celebrating 5 Years At Its Current Location

Prime Medical Associates celebrates 5 years at 237 State Road Dartmouth, MA 02747

Dartmouth – January 24, 2022 – Prime Medical Associates was formed by Dr. Arun Rajan and Dr. Pedro Fall by combining their individual practices into one single entity in 2010. Dr Rajan is a neurologist subspecializing in epilepsy and sleep medicine, while Dr. Falla is an internist.

Prime Medical Associates previously had multiple locations in Massachusetts including offices in New Bedford, Dartmouth and Fall River. In January 2017 all offices and services were consolidated into one single location at 237 State Road in Dartmouth MA. The multispecialty practice currently serves patients in the local community as well as surrounding areas. Prime currently has patients who reside in Dartmouth, Fall River, Acushnet, New Bedford and Fairhaven. Prime Medical Associates is a multispecialty practice delivering health care services which include: primary care, family medicine, sleep medicine, neurology, internal medicine, chronic care management and mental health counseling.

At their current location they offer the following diagnostic services on-site: clinical laboratory, sleep lab along with several other diagnostic tests. Diagnostic services at the current location include: electrocardiogram, holter monitor, pulmonary function testing, electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies, electroencephalogram (EEG) and ambulatory EEG, sleep studies and insomnia evaluation.

At Prime Medical Associates, the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and front desk staff go above and beyond to ensure that each and every patient receives quality, compassionate, individualized care. Given that Prime Medical is a multispecialty practice, the practice can better meet the specific health care needs of their patients and the local population. The providers and staff work with patients to help get them back on path to better health. Special attention is focused on patients who face reoccurring health concerns or issues. The clinical team of providers over the past 5 years has served hundreds of patients at their current location. The goal of Prime Medical Associates is to provide the best quality, individualized, convenient care to patients in the greater community and surrounding areas.

For comprehensive primary care, neurology, mental health counseling, sleep medicine services, chronic care management and family medicine services, contact our practice in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. You can call our office directly today at 508-979-1100 or visit us at www.primemedllc.com to request a new patient appointment visit. Our team of providers and clinical staff stand ready to serve you during our regular practice hours 5 days a week. Please check our website for the latest COVID guidelines in the state of Massachusetts.

Media Contact

Company Name: Prime Medical Associates

Contact Person: Dr. Arun Rajan

Email: Send Email

Phone: (508) 979-1100

Address:237 State Rd

City: Dartmouth

State: MA

Country: United States

Website: https://primemedllc.com/

