FDA Grants Approval for ReGenMed's "Fountain of Youth Molecule" NAD+

BANGKOK, THAILAND – January 24, 2021 – Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd. (ReGenMed) are the leading biomedicine experts of advanced integrative, anti-aging and regenerative healthcare products focused in the South East Asian market. The company is proud to announce that their pharmaceutical grade NAD+ product, called “InfiNADi NAD+ Anti-Aging Solution”, is the first FDA-approved product of its kind. Having launched in 2019, the product was approved by the Thailand FDA in October 2021. InfiNADi NAD+ is the #1 selling and most trusted NAD+ used by top hospitals and clinics throughout the region.
“We are proud to be the first FDA approved NAD+ product in Asia. The approval further confirms the quality and safety of our InfiNADi NAD+ product which now can be prescribed with an even higher level of confidence by our partner medical practitioners and hospitals.” – Narin Apichairuk, President
The Power of NAD+
Thanks to popular research by renowned Dr. David Sinclair of Harvard University, it is known that enhancing levels of the coenzyme, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, also known as NAD+, can help reverse signs of aging. This critical co-enzyme, referred to as “The Fountain of Youth Molecule,” is found in every cell of the body and is involved in hundreds of metabolic processes. NAD+ has two general sets of reactions in the human body: helping turn nutrients into energy as a key player in metabolism and working as a helper molecule for proteins that regulate other cellular functions. These processes are incredibly important, unfortunately, NAD+ levels decline by over 50% by the age of 40, hence the need to increase NAD+ levels to maintain optimal bodily functions.
NAD+ therapy is rapidly gaining momentum in both the anti-aging and medical space. ReGenMed maintains their market leader position as a trusted partner to support and nurture pioneering advancements that medical practitioners can use to implement treatments within the upcoming field of regenerative medicine. This is the sole focus of the company for over a decade.
“Our company has been providing biomedicines to the region for over 15 years and is very excited about regulatory approvals in this field. It gives both access to our partners and medical providers, as well as a level of trust with the medical field that supports strong patient care options for our InfiNADi NAD+ offering.” – Brian Dardzinski, M.Sc., Director
As they remain committed to being innovative leaders in the field of anti-aging and regenerative medicine, the company looks forward to launching more advanced products in 2022. ReGenMed’s long-term vision inspires their expansive product developments that they look to introduce to the region and beyond.
ABOUT Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd.
Inspired by cutting-edge innovation, Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd. (ReGenMed) are the leading biomedicine experts of advanced integrative, anti-aging and regenerative healthcare products. Focused on the South East Asian region, the company strives to make the inaccessible, accessible to medical practitioners around Asia. The company manufactures and distributes advanced biomedicine solutions. InfiNADi NAD+ is the first pharmaceutical grade, FDA-approved NAD+ launched in SE Asia.
Media Contact
Emmie Noe (Communications Manager)
Email: emmie.noe@regenmedasia.com
Phone: + 66 92-719-7070
Web: www.regenmedasia.com
