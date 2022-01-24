NYC Security Company Provides Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Security Support

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JAN 24, 2021 – New York City’s leading security company International Security Services, Inc. (ISS) is proud to be the security firm of choice for NYC’s Mobile Vaccine Clinics, which offer the COVID-19 vaccine to New York City residents in all five boroughs and help improve access to the vaccine among the hardest-to-reach populations of the city.
International Security Services, Inc. has a history of providing top security services to New York individual, government and corporate clients. As the chosen security firm for the city’s Mobile Vaccine Clinics, ISS helps thousands of New Yorkers get vaccinated safely. About 20 mobile vaccine buses administer 150 to 200 daily doses of COVID-19 shots across all five boroughs.
“We are proud to contribute our effort by providing security services to New Yorkers in the battle against COVID-19 and helping our city to recover and get back to normal,” said International Security Services, Inc. President George Kozhar, who founded the firm in 1999 as a licensed private investigation provider.
As one of the most trusted NYC security companies, International Security Services, Inc. has been a reliable, full-service provider of security-related services for its clients, expanding to include a full range of quality, dependable security services provided by the best-trained professionals in the industry.
What makes International Security Services, Inc. unique is its use of technology, specifically the guard management software Silvertrac, that provides clients with visibility which guarantees transparency and accountability. ISS offers armed and unarmed security services, VIP executive protection, and investigations. The company also provides NYS-approved training for security guard candidates in NYC who wish to become licensed armed or unarmed security guards, and the annual in-service courses needed to maintain certification in the industry.
“Our deep commitments to accountability, total transparency and reliable, well-trained personnel have always set ISS apart from other NYC security companies,” Kozhar said. “So much of our reputation and skill are not public-facing and require the utmost discretion, so we’re very glad to be able to share our work with the NYC Mobile Vaccine Clinics with the public.”
Working across all five boroughs, International Security Services, Inc. is responsible for safeguarding the wellbeing of COVID-19 vaccine workers and New Yorkers getting vaccinated. ISS security guards are the most well-trained licensed professionals available in NYC, experienced in using state-of-the-art equipment and security procedures to secure each location and deter crime. International Security Services, Inc. guards are also trained to interact with the public in a positive way, ensuring that your brand and organizational reputation are protected and enhanced.
If you are interested in learning more about security guard services, private investigation services, or training courses for fire and life safety directors and both unarmed and armed security guards, contact ISS at (718) 837-3910 or info@issinvestigation.com.
ABOUT
International Security Services, Inc. is New York City’s premier provider of executive protection and security guard services, personal and business investigations throughout New York and overseas, firearm permit consultations, background checks, and approved training for Fire Life Safety Directors and armed or unarmed security guards.
Media Contact
Company Name: International Security Services, Inc.
Contact Person: George Kozhar
Email: Send Email
Phone: (718) 837-3910
Address:2720 86th Street, Brooklyn
City: New York
Country: United States
Website: https://www.issinvestigation.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.