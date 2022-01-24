NYC Security Company Provides Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Security Support

International Security Services, Inc. Helps Thousands Of New Yorkers Get Vaccinated Safely

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JAN 24, 2021 – New York City’s leading security company International Security Services, Inc. (ISS) is proud to be the security firm of choice for NYC’s Mobile Vaccine Clinics, which offer the COVID-19 vaccine to New York City residents in all five boroughs and help improve access to the vaccine among the hardest-to-reach populations of the city.

International Security Services, Inc. has a history of providing top security services to New York individual, government and corporate clients. As the chosen security firm for the city’s Mobile Vaccine Clinics, ISS helps thousands of New Yorkers get vaccinated safely. About 20 mobile vaccine buses administer 150 to 200 daily doses of COVID-19 shots across all five boroughs.

“We are proud to contribute our effort by providing security services to New Yorkers in the battle against COVID-19 and helping our city to recover and get back to normal,” said International Security Services, Inc. President George Kozhar, who founded the firm in 1999 as a licensed private investigation provider.

As one of the most trusted NYC security companies, International Security Services, Inc. has been a reliable, full-service provider of security-related services for its clients, expanding to include a full range of quality, dependable security services provided by the best-trained professionals in the industry.

What makes International Security Services, Inc. unique is its use of technology, specifically the guard management software Silvertrac, that provides clients with visibility which guarantees transparency and accountability. ISS offers armed and unarmed security services, VIP executive protection, and investigations. The company also provides NYS-approved training for security guard candidates in NYC who wish to become licensed armed or unarmed security guards, and the annual in-service courses needed to maintain certification in the industry.

“Our deep commitments to accountability, total transparency and reliable, well-trained personnel have always set ISS apart from other NYC security companies,” Kozhar said. “So much of our reputation and skill are not public-facing and require the utmost discretion, so we’re very glad to be able to share our work with the NYC Mobile Vaccine Clinics with the public.”

Working across all five boroughs, International Security Services, Inc. is responsible for safeguarding the wellbeing of COVID-19 vaccine workers and New Yorkers getting vaccinated. ISS security guards are the most well-trained licensed professionals available in NYC, experienced in using state-of-the-art equipment and security procedures to secure each location and deter crime. International Security Services, Inc. guards are also trained to interact with the public in a positive way, ensuring that your brand and organizational reputation are protected and enhanced.

If you are interested in learning more about security guard services, private investigation services, or training courses for fire and life safety directors and both unarmed and armed security guards, contact ISS at (718) 837-3910 or info@issinvestigation.com.

ABOUT

International Security Services, Inc. is New York City’s premier provider of executive protection and security guard services, personal and business investigations throughout New York and overseas, firearm permit consultations, background checks, and approved training for Fire Life Safety Directors and armed or unarmed security guards.

