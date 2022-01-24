Kenwill™ – An Innovative Technological Company of Canada

The company brings unique designs with premium quality and innovative styles of technological devices.

Calgary, Canada – Kenwill Technologies Corporation was established in 2020 and is famous for selling consumer electronics and clean energy devices. Apart from just developing and selling technological electronics, the company is striving hard to complete a social goal to stamp out poverty and eliminate homelessness. To do so, the company donates 5% of its profits as a charity to non-profit businesses. Currently, Kenwill Technologies Corporation’s first line of products includes non-contact thermometers, air purifiers, etc. The company is working on introducing a new line of home solar power systems and electric vehicles shortly.

The company makes sure to develop and sell high-quality products and encourages sophisticated yet innovative style products. One of the most unique and elegantly designed products from Kenwill Technologies Corporation is the Kenwill Medical Infra-Red Thermometer. This product is known as “Smile” because the company hopes the eventual outcome of its use is positive and brings a smile. This innovative product is portable and has 3 different settings that allows it to conveniently check for body, room and food/water temperatures

“The world needs innovation to sustain today and secure the future. I think the future is now and, Kenwill technologies aspires to be a part of the innovative community that exerts a positive influence. Buy us, enjoy us and join us in our journey”, says Sam Kofi A, the CEO of Kenwill™ Technologies Corporation.

In addition, the company has come up with another impeccable product named, Inspire, a Kenwill™ Temperature Kiosk. There are a multitude of benefits for the users of this product, which is designed exclusively for schools, clinics, retail stores, and offices. Besides checking a person’s body temperature, it also serves to sanitize hands. Inspire is also equipped with a smart digital advertising system that can help broadcast messages to clients and customers. Since this product is made from a strong metallic frame base, it has high stability and is completely safe to use.

As part of the company’s effort to build a customer base, customer satisfaction is its utmost priority; therefore, they can never compromise on product quality. A quality product is developed under proper surveillance, and the company offers its customers a guarantee regarding the durability and safety of their products. Among Kenwill™’s team of highly qualified professionals are also medical specialists and environmentalists. Since the members of the company are health and environmentally conscious, they make sure to make environmentally friendly products that contribute to the wellness of society.

To know the detailed information about the company and its products, visit their website www.kenwill.com

About The Company:

Kenwill Technologies Corporation is striving hard to stand out from the crowd by providing premium quality and innovative products. In addition to selling products, the company has a social agenda to assist businesses that are not currently profitable.

Media Contact

Company Name: Kenwill

Contact Person: Tak Sakurai

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-877-733-7717

City: Calgary

State: Alberta

Country: Canada

Website: https://kenwill.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Kenwill