A Unique NFT Art Collection Aims to Create Awareness Around Mental Health Issues

Wounds NFT collection is being launched with a unique mission to bring awareness about mental health issues and build a community of like-minded members who are willing to support each other.

United States – WoundsNFT is delighted to announce the launch of their brand-new collection of the NFTs, with an underlying objective of supporting a wide range of social issues from stress, anxiety, addictions, and trauma, to ADHD, depression, relationships, and more. As a token of acceptance and visibility, WoundsNFT is rolling out limited edition designs of NFT Bandage tokens to raise awareness as they build a community that travels through the healing journey together. It will be another landmark collection on the NFT landscape that continues to evolve every day with the incorporation of innovative ideas and concepts. By integrating NFT with social issues, WoundsNFT is propelling it into an altogether new dimension.

“We are delighted to introduce our feature-packed and unique WoundsNFT collection,” says the spokesperson from WoundsNFT. “We believe we are stronger together than apart and empower our members through sharing, caring, listening, and helping. The diverse and inclusive community offers a safe environment where members can freely acknowledge their struggles.”

WoundsNFT is encouraging a community of mental health advocacy through a series of expertly designed NFTs – unique collectibles from a group of volunteer artists. Every month, they release a new set of 220 NFTs. The NFTs are available on eco-friendly Polygon blockchain. WoundsNFT collection will only be available as a free airdrop. When members join the WoundsNFT community through Discord, they secure a whitelist spot for the current limited series.

As blockchain technology continues to grow in popularity, the use of NFT’s as collectibles is also on the rise in multiple niches such as games, digital arts, trading in assets, asset management, etc. Some NFT collections have multiplied in value over a short period, making them a lucrative asset class for blockchain and NFT enthusiasts.

The global NFT market is said to be worth several billions of dollars. The market has undoubtedly turned heads in the last few months, and the space continues to widen, with the increasing popularity of digital assets and NFT based utilities.

WoundsNFT has been launched with a vision to make the most of blockchain technology and NFTs by building an integrated economic and social structure coupled with a unique utility that would make it appealing for community members.

WoundsNFT’s vision is to offer a safe space where every community member is welcomed regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background. They plan to build an inclusive, supportive community that not only empowers but bridges the gap between the societal constructs of differentiation.

“Our ultimate goal is to encourage more people to acknowledge their struggles and provide a platform to be heard and accepted,” explains a representative from WoundsNFT. “Sometimes we need someone to simply be there, not to fix anything or do anything in particular, but just to let us feel we are supported and cared about. At WoundsNFT, we believe that together we can achieve better days.”

In its proposed roadmap, WoundsNFT will be purchasing a Virtual Plot and building an art museum. The community will decide the Metaverse and location based on a vote. Besides, WoundsNFT will also be launching their headquarters, a place for all members and holders of WoundsNFT to meet, work and enjoy together.

Members can look forward to other benefits such as access to events, parties, meet-ups, which would attract more visitors and clients to view the NFTs being displayed and eventually help grow the community.

WoundsNFT offers more than just another digital asset class; it helps create a decentralized investor-owned economy, where investors get compensated through the value created by the DeFi and NFT ecosystem.

NFT world is full of a myriad of collectibles and tokens. The NFT investors and collectors always look for digital assets that will retain value and appreciate over time. WoundsNFT promises to be one such astonishing NFT collection that will reward its owners in the near future.

