Kickstarter campaign launches first Koozie to fit all 12 ozs can sizes

3 and 1 K9 Koozie is a new breakthrough Koozie with an intelligent design to fit 12 ozs cans, slim cans, and bottles while its premium quality insulation assures chilled cold beverages for 12 hours.
A Texan couple, Anthony and Madeline Ray, has recently launched an innovative Koozie on Kickstarter which is the FIRST Koozie to fit 12 ozs cans, bottles, and slim cans. 3 and 1 K9 Koozie, as the innovative Koozie is called, is intelligently designed to keep bottles chilled for up to 12-long-hours.
The 3 and 1 K9 Koozie is intelligently designed to perform two major tasks. One is to fit all kinds of 12 ozs cans, bottles as well as slim cans. The other is to keep the drink as chilled as when it was first brought out of the cooler. Then, K9 Koozie does another thing too. For every Koozie sold, the company (Brew Collar) will donate branded “Brew” leashes and collars to animal adoption shelters.
“We are excited to introduce to you the FIRST-ever Koozie that is able to fit 12 ozs cans, bottles, as well as slim cans. Fun part is, our unique Koozie is the same size as any other regular Koozie but there is a slight twist and that is our cutting-edge intelligent design. Our K9 Koozie comes with a removable, airtight, silicone lid which secures your bottle/can with an airtight seal. This way, our special Koozie is able to accommodate all sizes and shapes of bottles and cans, including the 12 ozs ones”, stated the Rays.
There are two ways to use the 3 and1 K9 Koozie for holding beverages. For slender glass bottles and cans, users will have to push them into the top of the Koozie and it’s done. In regard to normal cans, one would have to simply remove the lid, put the bottle inside, and then screw the lid back in place.
Per the statements of the founders, The 3 and 1 K9 Koozie is backed by industry-leading insulation. The Koozie has been designed with premium multi-layered insulation which has passed with flying colors on every test.
The external part of the K9 Koozie is made of uniquely-designed textured anti-slip silicone which assures users to have full control of the bottle/can even when hands are wet or sweaty.
Top features of 3 and 1 K9 Koozie
- First ever Koozie with intelligent design to fit 12 ozs cans and bottles
- Keeps cold beverages chilled for up to 12 hours
- Durable built
- Industry-leading insulation
- Sale of every Koozie will lead to donation of one leash or collar to animal shelters in need
“Our innovative 3 and 1 K9 Koozie is the first and last thing you need to keep your cold beverage chilled for hours. Whether you are going for a picnic or a road trip or a corporate meet where you don’t want to miss out on your favourite cold beverage, our K9 Koozie will be your partner. As of now, we are planning to start mass production but such a high-end project demands robust financial backup. Thus, this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support will enable us to bring K9 Koozie to life and make carrying cold beverages easier than ever.”
Backers will be rewarded with exclusive Kickstarter discounts on 3-in-1 K9 Koozie units. To show your support for the campaign, please visit Kickstarter
Media Contact
Company Name: The 3-in-1 K9 Koozie
City: Los Angeles
State: California
Country: United States
Website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/1570958639/the-3-in-1-k9-koozie-a-cold-drinks-best-friend?ref=7n3j2t
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.