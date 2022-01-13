The Alta Nova High Income Fund Shareholder Distribution Was Above Targeted Expectations For The Second Year In A Row

Las Vegas, Nevada – January 13, 2022 – The Alta Nova High Income Fund, a monthly distributing income fund, once again beat it’s targeted annual yield of 8%, and it surpassed its 2020 distribution of 10.16 %. For fiscal year 2021, the Fund had an annual distribution rate of 11.30%.
The Alta Nova High Income Fund is Designed for investors who are seeking monthly passive income without having to give up liquidity. The fund takes a broad-based approach to investing in income generating market-based investments. It employs vast analytical capabilities and sector expertise to help temper the risks of income investing.
The Fund seeks high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.
AltaNova Fund’s Strategy:
- Invests In Publicly Traded Securities: While maximizing current income is its primary goal, the fund also seeks long term capital appreciation and attractive risk adjusted returns. This means that while the fund is going to seek out the highest possible income for investors, it aims to not sacrifice quality or principal.
- Ability To Be Opportunistic: The fund can tactically shift portfolio weightings, moving to wherever we believe attractive yields can be generated in this increasingly complex and volatile investment environment. This flexibility helps the fund to nimbly capture opportunities as economic and market conditions change.
- Global Based Investments: The global economic landscape is constantly changing, causing different sectors to go in and out of favor. The fund’s multi-sector approach allows it to seek out the best income-generating ideas in any market climate, targeting multiple sources of income from a global opportunity set.
Fund Highlights:
- Combines multiple income producing investment strategies – global dividend equities, preferred securities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and Buy-Writes, into a single fund that seeks a high level of monthly income.
- By exploring asset classes that are less correlated with traditional bond markets, the Fund may provide more diversified income opportunities than fixed income investments alone.
- This multi-asset class approach is designed to help deliver attractive yields and risk-adjusted returns, conveniently in one portfolio.
https://www.altanovafunds.com
