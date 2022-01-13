New book "It's Time" by Elaine H. Quinn is released, an insightful, practical, and engaging guide to finding wellness and joy while living with depression and anxiety

“It’s Time: Living a Full and Joyful Life with Depression & Anxiety” by Elaine H. Quinn has been released worldwide. This 332-page guidebook combines personal stories, practical insights, actionable advice, and spiritual perspective into a unique take on managing depression and anxiety. Through the author’s own 30-year journey with debilitating depression, accompanying anxiety, numerous treatments, and extensive experience with doctors and therapists, she became a passionate advocate for people suffering with similar conditions.

By acknowledging the realities of mental illness, as well as the physical symptoms that accompany it, Quinn helps readers know they aren’t alone. Her thorough descriptions and definitions, the raw honesty of her personal stories, and prompts for readers to dig into their own experiences come together to offer advice that is both authoritative and compassionate. This book provides a hopeful outlook that focuses on wellness and becoming your own true self. It shows people from all walks of life how to achieve this for themselves.

It’s Time: Living a Full and Joyful Life with Depression & Anxiety (ISBN: 9798985010428) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $14.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.From the back cover:

The opposite of depression is not happiness. It’s wellness. In It’s Time, author Elaine Quinn affirms that you can release the pain and disability of depression and its companion anxiety as you experience healing and cultivate wellness. It is then you have the freedom to feel the fullness of all emotions and claim the abundance of peace, love, and joy, knowing you are worthy of all that is good in the world. Drawing on thirty years of experience living with these mental illnesses, Elaine shares powerful personal stories, fresh concepts, spiritual insights, and practical actions. She leads you along the path of healing and self-discovery to help you emerge from the depths of depression, becoming well, and being your true self. You matter. You are not alone. This book has answers for you and for those you love. You can live a full and joyful life with depression and anxiety. It’s time!

About the author:

Elaine H. Quinn has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Sciences and Communications. She trained with Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) as a Peer Support Specialist and is certified in Mental Health First Aid. Elaine has been a speaker for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) In Our Own Voice program and was chosen to be a fellow for Creative Nonfiction Magazine’s – Writing Away the Stigma initiative. Elaine speaks to church groups, hospital staffs, students, public-school faculty, and women’s groups around the country educating them on recognizing, treating, and living joyfully with depression and anxiety. Elaine and her husband Mark are the parents of five children and live in Naperville, Illinois a suburb of Chicago.

Elaine advocates for mental health at website: elainehquinn.com

About Manhattan Book Group:

Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense.

To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

