Nonprofit Catrock Ventures Receives $25,000 Award From The John T. And Jane A. Wiederhold Foundation

Bronx, NY – January 13, 2022 – The John T. and Jane A. Widerhold Foundationhas awarded CatRock Ventures, a Bronx-based nonprofit organization, a $25,000 grant. The foundation awards grants to quality educational programs designed to help preserve and protect the environment through engagement with children and adults.

The grant recognizes CatRock’s role in promoting environmental justice. “At the John T. and Jane A. Wiederhold Foundation, we are pleased to support the CatRock Youth Leadership Academy. Inspired by young people who are eager to understand and protect our environment, we see their involvement as a pivotal step toward preserving our collective future,” notes Chairman Leslie Harris.

This generous award from the John T. and Jane A. Widerhold Foundation will enable CatRock to strengthen and build out the environmental education and advocacy component of the CatRock Youth Leadership Academy. The academy promotes environmental justice and activism among youth who are underrepresented in environmental advocacy.

“We are extremely grateful to have to support of the John T. and Jane A. Widerhold Foundation,” explains Craig Meisner, CatRock Ventures co-founder and executive director. “This new partnership will allow us to continue investing in the next generational of environmental leaders from under-resourced communities.”

About CatRock Ventures

CatRock’s mission is to reach, inspire, and empower underserved youth to become socially responsible changemakers through transformative outdoor experiences. As an innovative, evidence-based youth development organization, CatRock engages Bronx youth in experiential learning in multiple contexts: outdoor adventure, environmental education, and service learning. Each program invests in young people by providing them with equitable access to the outdoors, learning and growth opportunities, and an inclusive community.

