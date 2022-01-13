Joy Maxwell Launches New Childcare University Aimed to Mentor Prospective Childcare Center Entrepreneurs

Coaching provided on securing business funding, daily teachings, classroom basics and childcare protocols, among many other topics

Joy Maxwell, M.Ed, founder of The Joy of Childcare, is pleased to announce Childcare University to prepare those with aspirations of starting their own childcare businesses, so they too can make a difference in the lives of others.

Known best as ‘Your Inspirational Childcare Consultant’, Maxwell founded Childcare University to assist entrepreneurs with early childhood education and development tactics, best practices and garnering necessary certifications, like CPR, AED, First Aid and PQAS instructional and professional development as well.

“Most people start a business for the income,” stated Maxwell. “I started it for the impact. How do you help children own knowledge? How do you help the child, as a whole? Emotions, physical, all of that is so important in childcare.”

Early childhood education courses are broken into four different programs, highlighted by the Technical Educational Assistance, or ‘T.E.A.’, which best serves as intensive skill training and mentoring for early learning and school-age facilities, and ‘C.A.S.H.’ (Custom Analytical Solutions and Help), which focuses on outcomes, both programmatic and personal.

Maxwell, in addition to her coaching and educational backgrounds, with over 15 years of experience, holds dual master’s degrees in both Child Psychology and Multicultural Education. She is also currently working on her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership as well.

For more information about Childcare University, please email info@thejoyofchildcare.com or schedule a consultation HERE.

About Joy Maxwell

Joy Maxwell is an inspirational childcare consultant and former professor with over 20 years of experience in the education field and dual master’s degrees in Child Psychology and Multicultural Education. She founded Joy Maxwell & Co. as well as numerous childcare coaching courses dedicated to serving child care professionals and helping them achieve their dreams.

Find out more at https://www.joymaxwellandco.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Joy Maxwell & Co

Contact Person: Joy Maxwell

Email: Send Email

Address:661 Worcester Drive West

City: Deptford

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Website: https://www.thejoyofchildcare.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Joy Maxwell Launches New Childcare University Aimed to Mentor Prospective Childcare Center Entrepreneurs