With its white-label crypto-to-fiat debit card solution for businesses, LAM Holdings expands throughout the EEA.

Barcelona, Spain – Jan 13, 2022 – LAM Holdings, a provider of digital financial solutions has been expanding into new markets throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). With the release of its core white-label cryptocurrency to fiat debit card solution, the company has expanded its reach to Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, Greece, and Italy. Having launched in Latin America and the Caribbean last year, the expansion into the European Economic Area signals our intention to offer a true white label E-wallet solution with debit card capabilities to businesses and consumers across Europe. A spokesperson for the company said that the company is “thrilled” to offer its innovative product in multiple countries within the European Economic Area (EEA).

The White Label Debit Card Solution enables Fintech startups and established businesses to directly issue cards branded with their logo. This enables consumers to use those cards to spend their cryptocurrency and Fiat balances. The White Label Debit Card Solution is built into the LAM ecosystem – an innovative concept that provides businesses and their consumers to accept cryptocurrencies worldwide through one wallet app. By partnering with financial service providers worldwide, LAM accesses all cryptocurrencies (bitcoin, ether, etc).

LAM Holdings White Label is a crypto-to-fiat white glove solution that enables businesses to leverage not only blockchain technology but also cryptocurrency by providing them with an innovative digital payment product via its white-label offering. The White Label program provides LAM Holdings partners access to advanced digital tools, compliance expertise, virtual card solutions, and they are backed with overall industry-leading knowledge of debit card programs in general. With support across the virtual currency landscape including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ZCash, Litecoin, and a variety of ERC20 standard tokens. The White Label Solution offers business that wish to expand their suite of services a powerful but cost-effective E-Wallet with debit card solution for the European market.

For businesses that do not have the resources or expertise needed to launch an in-house E-wallet program, LAM Holdings White Label provides a powerful and cost-effective, turnkey solution as well as unmatched customer service. The core white-label solution offers the European market a true white label E-e-wallet with debit cards that allow users to load cryptocurrencies onto their cards and use them as traditional fiat plastic cards for payments. LAM enables businesses with a comprehensive suite of digital tools, including a mobile app, which affords 24/7 support. LAM handles all aspects of the White Label program including processing, KYC, and AML compliance hosting of the website software development operations management and regulatory licensing.

About LAM Holdings Inc.

LAM Holdings Inc. offers innovative and cost-effective payment solutions to many of today’s top Fintech and crypto organizations as an independently owned and operated card issuing, software provider, and payment facilitator. Established by industry professionals with over 100 years of card issuing and card acquiring experience, we specialize in building and managing global card programs, remittance platforms, and other banking solutions. The LAM platform allows Fintech companies to discover breakthrough innovations via strategic and advanced technologies that enable them to reach a fully customized offering for their clients..

