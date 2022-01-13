An Enticing Dragon Tale was just released and took the market by storm.

A new fantasy epic, Dragons of Vetulonia, scales the charts with its imaginative blend of globetrotting fantasy and colorful characters.

“Dragons of Vetulonia” written by C. M. Sutherland, has just released her latest book in the “The Dragon’s Revival Series.” This thrilling fiction brings dragons to life and leaves the readers craving more! ‘Dragons of Vetulonia’, was released a few weeks ago and the sales look like it will soon be on the ‘Best-sellers’ list.

Dragons of Vetulonia has strong characters with a plot that takes the readers by the scales! This fiery story begins with Serena, who’s just a human being lost in her thoughts during her English class. However, she must confront the teacher for daydreaming, and now she’s embarrassed. The next best thing to avoid her embarrassment is to excuse herself out of the class, and so she does.

However, her curiosity gets the best of her, and she enters a passage which leads to an adventure full of hardship, friendship, and of course – dragons!

The main characters have enemies, but they will not take no for an answer. They also bond with a group of friends to back them up. I’shara, born a queen dragon on the island of Hawaii, is destined to meet her rival who has just hatched in Vetulonia, Italy. Her rival, K’irce is level-headed and agile, but I’shara is fierce, but is she strong enough for an army and a powerful mage?!

The author, Cynthia Sutherland, has travelled the world as a US Navy sailor, taking part in several expeditions and experiencing her own adventures. She grew up in Alaska roaming the woods which were full of bears, moose and wolves and she was immediately enchanted by the wilderness. Dragons were a big part of her childhood fantasy reading, especially Tolkien and Anne McCaffrey’s Dragon Riders of Pern series. C.M. is a fantasy book aficionado who wrote her debut novel, Dragons of Vetulonia, after being inspired by a vacation in Tuscany, Italy.

A great story, an amazing read and a cast full of colorful characters; Cynthia Sutherland has produced a fiction thriller, with an enticing plot to keep readers turning pages; if you’re looking for a fantasy that hearkens back to the classics while invoking a young adults imagination and fearlessness – Dragons of Vetulonia is sure to win over the child in you.

Media Contact

Company Name: Global Book Writers

Contact Person: Cynthia Sutherland

Email: Send Email

Phone: 929-254-6120

Country: United States

Website: https://globalbookwriters.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: An Enticing Dragon Tale was just released and took the market by storm.