Hypatia Wins Another Three-Year Data Innovation Partnership with U.S. Department of Commerce

Hypatia, a software engineering firm, has just been selected by the United States Department of Commerce National Technical Information Service (NTIS) to be a Joint Venture Partner in Data Innovation. Per the award notice, Hypatia was selected to leverage its expertise in applied data science areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity, to help the Federal government leverage data as a strategic asset.
Hypatia will work alongside NTIS to provide cutting edge data science, data engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities to Federal agency customers to meet critical mission data priorities. Federal agency customers seek out NTIS for unique data services that are not readily suitable for contracts by virtue of complexity, required time to market, and extensive use of emerging technologies and open source tools.
“The NTIS framework, and its unique joint venture partnership authority, enables an early conversation between a government customer and a cohort of the nation’s most creative private sector companies,” said Dr. Kelly McVearry, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Hypatia. “This NTIS public-private collaboration process has proven itself to be an innovation engine that provides rapid return on investment to federal agencies with complex data challenges.”
The Joint Venture Partnership is for a three year term. This is the second time Hypatia has been awarded an NTIS Joint Venture Partnership through its competitive merit review process.
About NTIS
The Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service (NTIS) transforms data into valuable public services. It provides innovative data services to federal agencies, through joint venture partnerships (JVPs) with the private sector, to advance federal data priorities, promote economic growth, and enable operational excellence. NTIS applies its unique JVP authority leveraging leading, innovative companies to help federal agencies solve their complex data challenges.
For more information, please visit: https://www.ntis.gov.
About Hypatia
Hypatia builds advanced technologies for public benefit missions around the globe. They are a design lab and software engineering firm that specializes in prototyping, integrating and scaling products and platforms at the interface of hardware, software and biology. Hypatia has a portfolio of past performance in programs for advancing public health and national security, with milestone achievements developing products with blockchain protocols, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, cybersecurity, and cloud-native infrastructure.
For more information, please visit: http://hypatiaproject.com/.
