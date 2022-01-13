Restaurant Bowl Box offers customized Rice Bowls and Ramen for patrons

The Bowl Box is one of the newest additions to the food map of Chicago. The recently inaugurated restaurant is owned and operated by Jason McCammon. The main idea behind starting The Bowl Box was to provide the patrons with a wider and healthier food-eating choice. The food joint specializes in Rice Bowls and Ramen. If the patrons choose Mexican, they can opt for Mexican toppings. If they prefer Asian toppings, they can select Asian toppings. In short, the customers can choose Rice Bowls and Ramens as per their tastes. The food joint provides this wide range of preferences.
The Bowl Box also provides specialty bowls like The Mexican, The Asian, The Brunch Bowl, and The American.
What is so different about The Bowl Box? The patrons can make their own Rice Bowls and Ramen. Various vegetables and meats are available, and patrons can pick and choose as per their tastes. The vegetables can be provided raw or grilled as per the order from the customer.
The Bowl Box is owned by a Black who wants to provide healthy eating choices to everyone. CEO of The Rice Bowl, Jason McCammon, said, “I want people to have a delicious, delectable experience.” He also added that the sauce in the meal adds a zing to the entire meal. So, one must be careful while selecting their sauces.
At the moment, The Bowl Box offers pick-up and delivery services for patrons. The food is packed in easy-to-use bowls and delivered to the patrons’ doorstep. However, the company wants to expand soon and offer dine-in facilities for their customers to enjoy the food more.
For more information on The Bowl Box and the different kinds of Ramen and Rice Bowls they offer, visit their website – www.thebowlbox.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About BowlBox
Jason McCammon in Chicago, USA, started the Bowl Box to provide healthy and customized Ramen and Rice Bowls to the customers. Patrons can select their meats and vegetables and customize them as per their tastes.
Media Contact
Company Name: THE BOWL BOX
Contact Person: Jason McCammon
Email: Send Email
City: Chicago
State: Illinois
Country: United States
Website: www.thebowlbox.com
