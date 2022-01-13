The team at Financely Group is reiterating their commitment to delivering custom corporate-, trade finance and investment banking solutions to as many clients as possible, with the company recently announcing plans to expand to more regions in different parts of the world. Financely Group has grown to become a leading name in the financial services industry; helping clients put in place strategies to enable them to achieve their financial goals.
One of the major challenges faced by businesses across the globe is accessing finance. The seemingly limited access to traditional forms of financing can further make growth costly, especially for startups and other relatively small companies. Factors such as instability, political and economic risks, and high-interest rates can make it difficult for businesses to prioritize investment in people and infrastructure, with stats revealing that 50% of businesses fail within the first five years substantiating this claim. However, Financely Group is working tirelessly to reverse these figures by helping businesses to raise capital without paying exorbitant rates.
The corporate finance consulting firm works with different categories of clients, such as companies that are in emerging markets finding it difficult to raise capital. Financely Group has already built a reputation as the financing partner for businesses and the firm looks poised with taking their expertise to more clients across the globe.
For more information about Financely Group and the range of solutions offered, visit – https://www.financely-group.com/ and Twitter.
Media Contact
Company Name: Financely Group
Contact Person: Alison Moore
Email: Send Email
State: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.financely-group.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Financely Group Set To Conquer New Territories Across The Globe
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.