HODL Games marches towards international expansion, acquires Gangsters.com

HODL Games has opened a new chapter by acquiring the domain Gangsters.com, the company plans on launching a new mobile MMO crime game.

Netherlands – January 13, 2022 – HODL Games has finally forayed into international expansion this New Year. The fast rising crypto company is pleased to announce that the company has acquired a new domain name, namely, Gangsters.com, for a new mobile-based MMO crime game. HODL Games is currently focusing on developing free-to-play P2E international games that allows P2E gaming opportunities for players from all across the world.

As the name says, the Gangsters.com game will be about the world of crime. Players can start their own gang in the game or else can sign up with an existing gang.

“We are excited to share with you all that we have recently acquired the domain Gangsters.com this month. We are launching a cutting-edge action-packed MMO crime game on Gangsters.com, one that can be played from anywhere in the world for free. We expect to launch the initial test version of the game later this year”, stated Mr. HODL, the CEO of HODL Games.

Gangsters.com is slated to use HODL Games token and players will be able to earn the token by simply playing the game. Players will also earn the HODL Games token by inviting new players.

“Gangsters.com is all about keeping up the big boss life where you will have complete control over turfs, different businesses as well as big gangs. As a gang leader, you will be able to raid and capture other gangs which will help you to expand the empire.”

HODL has attained huge success with its first game, namely, BOEF. Developed primarily for the Dutch-speaking market, the game is also a P2E crime game that allows players to earn HODL tokens for playing the game. Bulletstar is another highly successful P2E game developed by HODL games. Both games have acquired a huge market in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Besides, HODL Games had recently announced about the ongoing development of 2 new titles for free P2E games, namely Coinleone.com and Daddy69.com. The beta versions of both the games are scheduled to be launched in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Additionally, HODL Games has come up with another product, Telfie. It’s a state-of-the-art social networking app that allows users to check-in in real-time to share and keep tabs on the content consumed. For example, users will be able to share the movie they are currently watching or the game that they are currently playing on Telfie. And, they will be rewarded with exclusive NFTs and HODL Games tokens for doing activities on Telfie.

About HODL Games

A subsidiary of rising crypto company HODL Inc., HODL Games is dedicated to development and publishing of blockchain games and applications. HODL Games ($HODL) is the native token of the company. It is a DeFi token that is used all across the ecosystem of HODL Inc. The company follows a Play-to-Earn structure based on which it incentivizes with the HODL Games token for playing its games or using its other products.

