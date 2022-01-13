Transmotors leads the charge in providing top-notch automotive export to Africa

With more than 30 years of experience in automotive export, Transmotors takes automotive export to Africa to the next level, ensuring clients with the best supplies while offering the best service.

Transmotors has ramped up efforts to provide top-notch automotive export to Africa, ensuring customers and partners with the best supplies while offering the best service.

“More than the right shipment, automotive export to Africa is basically about understanding the culture and environment. For example, nations like Ghana, Senegal, and Congo are unique. Hence, the requirements for vehicles are all different. That’s where Transmotors comes into the picture,” a company representative said in a statement.

Transmotors has led the charge in meeting clients’ and partners’ needs, providing a vast portfolio of vehicles, trucks, generators, and forklifts to get things done. It assures award-winning and high-quality products and services for a great price, with reliable shipping lines and airlines.

The leading Netherlands-based company can also accommodate clients in both Ro-Ro and container shipments to various places in the African continent.

Transmotors ensure the best quality for automotive export to Africa by testing all vehicles, trucks, motorbikes, quads, and forklifts before shipment. This ensures the required quality standards and ascertains partners’ expectations.

While automotive export to Africa requires adequate knowledge about the culture and environment of the destined country, transport, and logistics, Transmotors also considers the technical knowledge of appropriate vehicles.

“All vehicles are designed and equipped for prolonged employment in the African climate, road conditions, and fuel grades. All trucks, passenger cars, coaches, 4×4 all-terrain, and more are fit to last rough terrain and desolated areas,” the representative said.

Transmotors also lead the pack in exporting all kinds of spare parts to African countries. These spare parts can also be fitted into the vehicles and trucks at the company’s professional workshop facilities. It offers a wide array of car parts for various brands, such as Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mercedes, Honda, Ford, and many more.

Transmotors serve a wide array of industries with success, including governments and NGO organizations (embassies and consulates), road work, construction and water industries, non-governmental and humanitarian organizations, oil industry, forest, agriculture, and mining industries, and private sales.

Transmotors began as a small workshop and a hobby of founder Ton Ottevanger. The company has grown into a global export enterprise with well-renowned workshops and a premium return customer base. Transmotors have been known for their expertise in vehicles, parts, market changes, and industry regulations, putting them at the forefront of today’s high-demand businesses.

“Any client, whether a multinational, NGO, or individual, can ask us for any kind of service regarding the export of vehicles to the most remote areas in the world,” said Mr. Ottevanger.

Those who want to get in touch with the Transmotors team may send an email so a specialist can help them find the best vehicles and services that meet their demands. Meanwhile, clients and partners who want to know more about Transmotors may visit the website for more information.

Media Contact

Company Name: Transmotors

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: +31 (0)88 838 03 00

Country: Netherlands

Website: https://www.transmotors.nl/

