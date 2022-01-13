Content sharing subscription platform Fanvue is going from strength to strength

Fanvue is a subscription-based content sharing platform that provides a space for adult creators and mainstream creators alike to create, upload, and monetise their content by setting up fixed monthly fan subscriptions and through other methods.

Fanvue is making its mark on the content sharing space by solving many of the problems associated with other available subscription-based fan websites like Onlyfans, Fansly, YouTube, Patreon, Cameo, and LoyalFans, to name a few.

“We saw an incredible 3000% increase in creators signing up in December 2021. And we’ve got some major mainstream creators migrating to our platform from other content sharing platforms,” explains a representative for the platform, Munya Mudarikiri.

“We put our creators first, enabling them to increase their exposure, discoverability and build a recurring income on their terms. Unlike most social subscription platforms which levy a 20% service charge per transaction, we only charge 15% per transaction for the first 12 months.”

Fanvue positions itself as the ideal content sharing site for NSFW and SFW creators. The platform allows creators to earn money in the following ways: new and re-subscriptions, tips, paid posts, pay-to-view messages and by selling tailored content to followers.

“We’ve gone out of our way to make the verification process super easy and instant, so creators can begin earning from the moment they create an account. Another significant plus is that we enable instant withdrawals, meaning creators can receive their earnings immediately,” adds Munya.

Where creators come to thrive

No censorship. No complications. Fanvue is fully optimised to support creators across every genre, helping them develop genuine, long-lasting connections with fans from across the globe.

“Fanvue is for everyone. Our ethos is that all creators deserve a safe, secure place to share and monetise their content and connect with their following. We don’t believe in censoring content, so long as it’s moral and legal. We are adult creator friendly.”

“Since our inception in March 2020, Fanvue has become home to a wide selection of content creators from fitness models to adult models, cosplayers, cam girls, musicians, chefs, gamers, athletes, comedians, personal trainers, and many more,” continues Munya.

Fanvue does permit creators of adult content to use a stage name to protect their anonymity if they wish.

“You do need to verify your real identity and Fanvue profile before you can start earning money. However, this information is GDPR protected and won’t be shared with anyone.”

“Fanvue is a great platform for anyone that wants to share or view exclusive content made by talented people. Our talent doesn’t just sit with our creators, we have an amazing dev team that is doing amazing things with platform. We even have a ‘request a feature’ page where you can request a feature and it can be available in a few days.”

“Fanvue defies the standards of how content creators connect with their following. Our mission is to empower mainstream creators and adult creators alike to create, share, and earn on a safe, secure platform. We believe great interactions take place on great platforms with great tech. We’re committed to continually evolving a cutting-edge platform for creators and fans,” concludes Munya.

Conclusion

