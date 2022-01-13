The Revolutionary Social Media Aggregator App Sprouter Is Coming To PC With New Data Analytics Features

Minneapolis – Jan 13, 2022 – The Sprouter app has been a massive success with businesses and social media users who have used the app to streamline all their social media accounts into one handy application. Now Sprouter is coming to PC along with a variety of important data analytics updates.
The incoming update will incorporate data analytics into both the smartphone and the new PC applications, giving companies, influencers, and social media fanatics the ability to monitor metrics across all platforms. Monitoring will cover follower growth, post-performance and other metrics across all registered social media accounts.
Improved analytics will help Sprouter users understand what makes followers tick and open the door to improved marketing strategies and more popular posts.
Daniel Everist, the founder and CEO of Sprouter, dropped out of college and built Sprouter to help businesses and individuals streamline how they manage their social media accounts.
Daniel and his team developed Sprouter as the answer to the logistical issues presented by trying to manage dozens of social media accounts at once. It allows users to message friends, check all social media feeds in one place, and quickly connect with new friends and clients.
Before Sprouter connecting on Instagram, Facebook, or any other social media platform was a painstakingly slow process that forced social media users to search for accounts individually.
However, with Sprouter’s QR code system expanding your virtual social circle or expanding your business’s presence online is a breeze.
Clients and new friends scan the QR code, which can be stored in a virtual wallet or printed physically, and they are re-directed to the social media accounts linked to Sprouter.
The application presents an opportunity for companies to tap into the power of local business marketing. Customers that come and go from the establishment can seamlessly connect to the company’s social media pages using their smartphones.
For influencers, the application presents an opportunity to improve their accessibility online. Potential Followers will be able to connect to their new favorite online personality’s Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other significant platforms with just a quick scan of a QR code.
Despite the open nature of the application, it also emphasizes security by allowing users to alter how many profiles are being shared through the QR code while eliminating the need to hand over sensitive data such as email addresses, phone numbers, and full names.
Anyone interested in using Sprouter to improve the management of their social media accounts or gain a more profound insight into how to grow their platform with data analytics should download the app from the Apple or Android store. For specific questions, the Sprouter’s customer service team can be contacted at support@getsprouter.com or via a contact form on their website www.getsprouter.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Sprouter
Contact Person: Daniel Everist
Email: Send Email
Phone: 345-456-3567
City: Minneapolis
State: Minnesota
Country: United States
Website: http://www.getsprouter.com
