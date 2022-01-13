Taylor Parker is empowering female entrepreneurs with process-driven business coaching

Taylor Parker is empowering female entrepreneurs to succeed with her personalized business coaching model which focuses on a logical, process-driven approach to achieving organization goals and scaling up operations.

Taylor Parker Coaching offers one-on-one, bi-weekly coaching sessions and live speaking engagements and events.

“Having built and managed a successful transportation company with my husband, I have a firsthand understanding of what it means to be a business owner and leader. And as a mother of two, I fully grasp the value of using time wisely,” explains Taylor Parker.

“Every process, marketing strategy, mindset development, and leadership exercise that I teach is not only an element that I’ve implemented for my various clients, but that I’ve implemented in my own businesses, and that have proven results across the board.”

“Whether you’re working your way up to your first six-figure year or scaling up to six-figure months, I can help you grow and adapt your ​business to change your world,” continues Taylor.

Establishing a culture of success

When engaging Taylor Parker Coaching on a one-on-one, bi-weekly basis, business owners can expect to receive personalized, targeted, process-driven sessions focused on developing a plan of action that meets their specific requirements.

“Initial sessions are always dedicated to assessing your current business needs and creating a plan that’s tailored to your unique needs and goals. I work alongside you to create a month-by-month action plan for your business.”

“Everyone has pain points when it comes to business. I work closely with you to help identify and design processes to handle these pain points. I also emphasize the mindset and marketing strategies necessary to building a scalable business that’s fit enough to thrive into the future.”

“Taylor Parker Coaching offers a space for planning, motivating, growing, and developing your organization and implementing processes and strategies that support your day-to-day tasks and once established, for maintaining that culture of success,” adds Taylor.

Bold moves encouraged

“I believe that my success as a business coach is in not being afraid to get female entrepreneurs to remember why they started and remind them they’re not alone. I’m here to encourage them to challenge their assumptions to ultimately drive effective decision making.”

“Being an entrepreneur has given me the freedom to spend time with my family while also fulfilling my passion for helping people achieve their dreams through my one-on-one business coaching and live speaking engagements,” says Taylor.

“I look forward to equipping other female entrepreneurs to understand their target audience and where their marketing may be missing the mark with their key demographics. How people perceive you and your product or service is priceless.”

“Sadly, so many of today’s female entrepreneurs are spoken at rather than engaged on an equal footing as their male counterparts. It’s this disparity that inspires me to continue delivering women-centric business coaching focused on logical decision making, strong relationship building, and the fundamentals of good business,” concludes Taylor.

Conclusion

Taylor Parker is a mother, wife, owner of multiple businesses, creator and strategist for over a dozen businesses, and a multi-million-dollar sales generator. Her Coaching Business empowers female entrepreneurs to succeed with her personalized business coaching model which focuses on a logical, process-driven approach to achieving organization goals and scaling up operations. Taylor Parker Coaching offers one-on-one, bi-weekly coaching sessions, and live speaking engagements and events.

Media Contact

Company Name: Taylor Parker Coaching

Contact Person: Taylor Parker

Email: Send Email

Phone: 615-406-1165

Country: United States

Website: https://taylorparkercoaching.com

