"Thomas 'Little Tommy Clams' Bonetti: A Brooklyn Storybook of Good Times, Good Food, and Good Fellas" by Anthony Fedele is released, a collection of tales from an Italian neighborhood and recipes

“Thomas ‘Little Tommy Clams’ Bonetti: A Brooklyn Storybook of Good Times, Good Food, and Good Fellas” by Anthony Fedele has been released worldwide. This 296-page work combines the wisecracking stories of Thomas “Little Tommy Clams” Bonetti (as dictated to his nephew, Anthony Fedele) with recipes for delicious Italian cuisine. Each story focuses on a quirky character from Bonetti’s neighborhood in Brooklyn, often with hilarious results. Readers will meet people with nicknames like Cockeyed Joey and Billy Bang Bang, get a glimpse into the unique culture of New York Italians, and finish each section with step-by-step recipes delivered in a way only Little Tommy Clams could.

These are real stories based on real people. Part comedy, part mobster noir, and part cookbook, this book will spark your imagination and fill your stomach every step of the way.

Thomas “Little Tommy Clams” Bonetti: A Brooklyn Storybook of Good Times, Good Food, and Good Fellas (ISBN: 9781736734278) by Anthony Fedele can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $32.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.

Excerpts:

“I was just another WWII baby who couldn’t wait to get the hell out of the baby ward at Wyckoff Hospital on St. Nicholas Avenue. Four days later, I was delivered to my new home, a bleak, four room railroad apartment on Jefferson Street. At one end was our parlor and the other end was our kitchen with a creaky window that opened to a clothesline and a distant view to the Statue of Liberty.”

“I don’t like talking about my life, but I figure it’s better you get the facts from the horse’s mouth rather than from my ex-wife or some shiny suit from the Federal Bureau of Idiots. Yeah, those are the same mamelukes that spent years investigating the hidden meaning of “Louie, Louie,” the rock song. Go figure that one.”

“My Brooklyn neighborhood still lives in the dark ages of potions, superstition, magical elixirs, and deadly curses. Touched by an evil eye? You’re cursed. Toast with a glass of water or empty glass? You’re cursed. Turn over a loaf of fresh baked bread? You’re cursed. But like they say on those late night commercials, “But wait, there’s more!” Need a love potion to help your ugly daughter land a husband? Or maybe, just maybe, you want an elixir to eliminate your mustache that rivals your husband’s? Did my neighborhood worry? Gimme a break! We had Bianca Elena Lintini — at least that’s what the priests and sisters at St. Joseph’s knew her as. But to us mortals, she was La Strega!”

From the back cover:

Brooklyn’s Little Tommy Clams finally comes clean with neighborhood tales and family and friends’ recipes to die for.

About the author:

Anthony Fedele comes from an Italian family brimming with occupational diversity and old school values. A graduate of the University of Florida and recipient of international television awards, Anthony is a self-taught chef and appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef. He is currently developing a television series based on his uncle Tommy’s stories.

