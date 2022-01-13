Gifted designer Danny Wang and accomplished metal sculptor Kevin Stone team up to create the cryptocurrency-fueled ElonGoat Monument

The ElonGoat Token has commissioned gifted design-build firm Danny Wang and accomplished metal sculptor Kevin Stone to bring to life a biblical sized monument celebrating the Godfather of Memes & Crypto, Elon Musk.

This first of its kind Elon GOAT Monument will be assembled on the back of a massive trailer, serving as an anchor to the ElonGoat Token cryptocurrency that will fund the monument build and act as a tribute to the growing global crypto community. Once complete, it will be unveiled in Los Angeles, where it is currently being built, and then towed all the way to the Tesla Headquarters in Austin, Texas, where the team will present the behemoth and demand Elon to “#claimyourgoat”. Equipped with strobe lights, pyrotechnics, concert-level speakers, and more, this phenomenal undertaking is going to cause quite the stir amongst the wider public and media.

“It’s genuinely an honor to be chosen for this unique ElonGoat Token project and I’m super excited to be collaborating with a high caliber design-build firm like Danny Wang. The ElonGoat Monument is essentially a somewhat humorous publicity stunt intended to pay homage to Elon Musk, who many consider the godfather of crypto,” explains master of metal sculptures and animation, Kevin Stone. Stone himself has already received public admiration from Musk, with his work featuring as the Tesla and Space X bossman’s Twitter profile picture for some time, and is now set to receive it again.

Work is already well underway in bringing this audacious venture to a reality. The highly regarded Danny Wang has already completed the design renderings and blueprints for the monument, while the ElonGoat team has retained several contractors and artists to collaborate on this impressive sculpture, including the aforementioned Kevin Stone who has a reputation for producing exquisite, stainless-steel masterpieces costing north of a million dollars per piece. This just goes to show the immense quality being put into this one-of-a-kind project.

As far as transparency goes, the team has gone to extreme lengths to showcase exactly where investors money is going. A detailed breakdown of all expenses, signed contracts and ongoing supply purchases are posted regularly in the following Telegram channel, as just one of their many efforts to exhibit the legitimacy of the project:

“I enjoy the artistic challenge presented in creating each new piece and bringing someone’s vision to life. My sculptures are designed to evoke emotion, invite contemplation, and add value to their environment. And this remains my goal for the ElonGoat Monument.”

A Global Spectacle

Given that The ElonGoat monument will feature rocket fire, smoke, lasers, concert lighting, and music, and will be transportable across the continent of North America, the underlying viral factor is undeniable.

“It’s destined to be a global spectacle. Everyone, including Elon, will soon know about the ElonGoat mission. Once complete, we’ll take the ElonGoat Monument on a multi-week media tour before presenting it to Elon in the final reveal,” explains the Core Team behind the project.

Conclusion

To find out more about this ground-breaking project, see the links below:

About Kevin Stone



Kevin Stone is a world-renowned metal artist located in a beautiful British Colombia, Canada. Elon Musk loves his work so much he used one of Kevin’s sculptures as his Twitter profile pic. Kevin specializes in large-scale, one-of-a-kind, 3-dimensional, stainless-steel sculptures.

About Danny Wang



Danny Wang is a design-build firm based out of Orange County, CA. They’re an experienced team who transforms interior and exterior spaces to fit each client’s unique style.

About the Elon GOAT Monument



The Elon GOAT Monument is biblical sized metal sculpture commissioned by the Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) to celebrate the godfather of crypto, Elon Musk. The 30 ft Monument will be completed by design-build firm Danny Wang and metal sculptor Kevin Stone and assembled on the back of a semi-trailer.

