OnlineBusiness.com Provides Rebranding Tips in New Report for 2022

New York, NY – As 2022 begins, OnlineBusiness.com, a top digital marketplace for premium domains and starter sites, reveals the best rebranding tips for companies looking to refresh their company image in 2022. Amidst the pandemic outbreak that led to new business dynamics and a changing marketing landscape, OnlineBusiness.com asks the question why do companies rebrand, and how rebranding could help companies reposition their business to stay relevant heading into the new year as the world still faces a global crisis.

According to Entrepreneur, businesses rebrand once every 7-10 years on average. With the pandemic, many businesses were forced to shut down while others had to pause their plans to expand. However, this also can provide an opportunistic time for companies to reconsider their business approach model and offerings.

“We are here to help businesses to successfully rebrand in 2022. OnlineBusiness.com assists companies to rebrand by finding the best domain name to reposition their business, adapt to the changes, and accommodate the changing customer needs during these turbulent times,” said Michael Santiago, founder of OnlineBusiness.com.”

OnlineBusiness.com highlights the top 5 rebranding tips for businesses in 2022:

Redefine Your Company’s Mission, Vision, and Values. Companies need to reassess and define their brand voice, values, and why they exist to develop strong branding. Create a Rebranding Strategy. A rebrand rollout plan ensures a smooth transition during a rebrand. Failure to strategize a rebrand can lead to loss of sales and customer trust. Consider the Market, Audience, and Competition. Rebranding could mean a total transformation to look ‘new’ in the eyes of the audience, market, and competitors so it’s critical to consider these elements. Collaborate with Your Team. Communication is key to successful rebranding. Consult and collaborate with your team and stakeholders on the important aspects and decisions of rebranding. Change the Name of Your Company. Domain names are as important to the rebranding process as the company name itself. And many times they can be the official company name. The best domain uses the .com extension and is short, easy to spell, memorable, and brandable.



The unpredictable changes happening globally signal the urgency to reposition and rebrand to adapt and thrive in these volatile times and accommodate the evolving consumer needs. Rebranding could be as subtle as an internal change within the company or it could be a whole rebrand that includes a marketing campaign with logo and name change.

To learn more on how you can start your online business by getting premium domains and starter sites, contact the team at contact@onlinebusiness.com or visit https://www.onlinebusiness.com.

