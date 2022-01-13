NoviSign Digital Signage Now Runs on Sony Electronics' BRAVIA Professional Android Displays

New York City, NY – NoviSign, an industry leader and pioneer of Android Digital Signage, announces immediate availability of the NoviSign Android Digital Signage App for all Sony BRAVIA Professional Android-based displays. Sony’s professional BRAVIA series support both 4K and HDR, feature a system-on-a-chip platform and offer sizes ranging from 32″ to 100″.

NoviSign’s cloud-based digital signage software, which is available for direct download onto all Sony professional BRAVIA Android-based displays, makes creating and managing digital signage content straightforward, effective and dependable.

“Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays offer brilliant, super bright HDR imagery paired with 4K resolution that will beautifully showcase your content,” said Chad Bogan, Director of Sales and Marketing at NoviSign. “When paired with NoviSign you will have a complete digital signage solution that is easy-to-use and securely cloud-based”.

Remotely Managed from Any Computer or Laptop

Users can develop, change and manage all content remotely using NoviSign’s web-based free-form design Studio, which offers over 25 drag-and-drop widgets and over 200+ fully customizable templates. Users can easily create media-rich, multi zone content layouts that are visually appealing and engaging. NoviSign can be used to:

• Display Live Social Media feeds from Instagram and Twitter

• Stream YouTube and Ustream videos

• Insert slideshows, HD photos and slideshows

• Include scrolling RSS feeds, custom tickers and weather updates

• Make wayfinding directories for touch screen displays

• Create advanced playlists with start, expire and recurring schedule playlists

• Monitor the display and player status from afar and generate detailed proof-of-play reports

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About NoviSign

NoviSign has helped over 50,000 clients across 5 continents successfully deploy dynamic digital signage solutions. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John’s Pizza and more! NoviSign is a privately held digital signage software company based outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, with field sales offices in Portugal, Japan, France, Germany and the United States.

