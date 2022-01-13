Zoylee Sets New Milestones After Successfully Kick Starting its Operations in Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur; Partner Network Nearing 2000 Salons, Spas, and Parlours

"India's first online appointment booking platform for salons, spas, and parlors is rapidly expanding its base and with the inclusion of these new cities, Zoylee is now present in 15 cities across the country."

In line with its PAN-India expansion strategy, Zoylee has recently announced the strengthening of its presence in three new cities namely Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. The expansion comes on the heels of the recognition and popularity that Zoylee is gaining after its successful launch in top-tier North Indian cities, including New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Agra, among others. And with its foray into these new markets, Zoylee aims at tapping the unprecedented opportunities by bringing salons, spas, parlours, and barbershops as well as the end-consumers under one umbrella for easy appointment booking and delivery of services.

The Indian hair, beauty, and grooming sector is rapidly evolving with its current estimation exceeding INR 20,000 Crores figure. However, it is also a fact that the industry itself is largely unorganized and fragmented and a vast majority of salons and spas in the country still rely on traditional ways of operations. On the other hand, for consumers, too, finding the right salons/barbershops and long waiting times has always been a big problem. And this is where Zoylee is making a difference with its innovative tech-based platform.

While speaking at an event, Deepak Tiwari, Zoylee’s Co-Founder, and CEO, said, “It feels so good to see the concept of Zoylee getting materialized and in this fashion. It’s very gratifying and I’m so very proud of the team. We have been the ones to understand the core problems of today’s salon, spa and parlor owners and the end-users. We always thought of having something interesting and innovative in place to address the current problems. But with Zoylee, we are able to add more values to our partners’ businesses while also making life easier for the consumers.”

Elaborating further about the PAN-India expansion plan, he said, “We have got a terrific response from our partners and the users in Delhi NCR and other cities and by launching Zoylee in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. The next cities on our radar are Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore – India’s hub for beauty, grooming and fashion and we’ll be going down south by mid-2022. Our target is to get Zoylee operational in as many as 50 cities by the end of 2022 and the team is all geared up to make this happen. In terms of strategic tie-ups and partnerships, the tally is currently hovering around 2000 partners with some top players in the network like VLCC, Glam Studios, NS4, Shades, and Jawed Habib Franchises, among many others. And we expect this number to be somewhere close to 6000 by next year’s end. Zoylee’s new year resolution is to stay the same from the roots – but get bigger and better.”

All in all, from conceptualization to product development to establishing strategic partnerships with partners in different cities, Zoylee has come a long way and is on a mission to revolutionize the salon and spa industry with its futuristic approach.

About Zoylee

Zoylee is a first-of-its-kind spa and salon booking application that has been designed to bridge the gap between partner businesses and consumers. Having approximately 2000 outlets in its partner network and counting in 15 cities, Zoylee has got enough options for the end-users to choose from.

One can explore top-rated service providers – from standalone salons, spas, and barbershops in their neighborhood to some of the most premium brands like VLCC, Glam Studios, NS4, Shades, and Jawed Habib Franchises, compare prices of different outlets and select their own date and time for appointments and book it with real-time confirmation. What makes Zoylee unique is that it eliminates the need of waiting for one’s turn; by making reservations through Zoylee, users can simply show up at their chosen timeslot and get the services done.

