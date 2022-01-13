Vaydeer Releases Laptop Stand with Wireless Charger and USB ports for Home and Office Use

Vaydeer, a leading innovative technology company, announces ergonomic laptop stand and monitor stand products with affordable prices and diverse types & colors. Vaydeer vertical laptop stand is designed with color variations, USB ports, and wireless charging options. “Veydeer Laptop stands help you to organize your working desk neater, and will become well-organized and you can get more space. It allows you to hold more than one laptop, iPad, notebook, or even books in a single laptop stand,” said Elno Chan, a company representative. He added that their vertical laptop stand is portable and made of high-quality ABS materials. It also comes with guarantees for customer satisfaction. In addition to built-in high-quality materials, the surface is also covered with soft silicon materials, protecting the devices from scratch and anti-slip.
Moreover, Vaydeer specializes in developing and manufacturing office products like ergonomic monitor stand, office stationery, docking stations, keyboard covers, 3C accessories, and more. Their ergonomic monitor stand products will improve working with computers to the next level. It raises the monitor view level and provides an extra space to store items under the monitor stand. Therefore, working with computers no longer causes neck pain or shoulder pain but is also more comfortable. The Vaydeer monitor stands available in various types. They are; Monitor stand with a drawer, a Dual monitor stand for two monitors, Monitor stand with a wireless charger, Monitor Stand with USB 3.0/2.0 ports, and more. The monitor stand products are made from durable materials and are ideal for home and office use. Employees in the office can now utilize the Vaydeer monitor stand to get rid of messy desktops and get a clean desktop without hassle.
About Vaydeer
Vaydeer is a top-notch office stationery and computer peripherals company with numerous high-quality products and excellent services. The company strives to provide high-quality computer peripherals and keep innovating with new products to become a leading role in the industry. Their popular products include a Plug-and-play mouse jiggler, Ergonomic Monitor Stand, and Vertical Laptop Stand. Vaydeer’s online shop provides various products with easy navigation and flexible payment methods. Vaydeer computer peripherals products are available to purchase on the official website.
For more information about Vaydeer and its innovative products, please visit www.vaydeer.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Vaydeer Technology cn. Ltd.
Contact Person: Elno Chan
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86 16625114251
Country: China
Website: www.vaydeer.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Vaydeer Releases Laptop Stand with Wireless Charger and USB ports for Home and Office Use
