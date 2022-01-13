Dental Fitness: Where Healthier Smiles Are Possible

A new concept in caring for oral health, with the highest level of customer service, they are specialists in dentistry aesthetics and in turn we give main importance to health oral. They offer exceptional treatments designed to complement your lifestyle.
Dental fitness is a company that wants to be close to you and help you take care of your smile by offering solutions tailored to each individual client so that everyone can enjoy an active life while having healthy teeth or gums.
To guarantee this, they have the best professionals and a team that is second to none. Dr. Yilaidis Villalobo at Dental Fitness with her Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from FIU, then went on graduating UNIBE Ibero-American University in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he received dentistry training plus two years of Advanced Dental Education in General Dentistry at NYU.
The team of highly-skilled, passionate, and dedicated to their work Dr. Garcia is bothered by nothing when it comes to oral surgery or dentistry cosmetic procedures because they know that each case represents a new challenge which must be accepted with enthusiasm.
Dr. Garcia’s skill set includes two years of training in general Dentistry at Fliade as Chief Resident, where he won awards for being an outstanding graduate student; completing advanced courses on implantology, oral surgery, and dentistry cosmetic.
Their customer service is both in English and Spanish fluently, making it easy for anyone to feel comfortable. From the quality-of-life correcting problems aesthetic as well as Health they provide you with, this company truly has your back!
However, with all these benefits, dental fitness is not expensive and, in some cases, may even be covered by your insurance.
So, if you’re looking for a change in your smile and your life, this is the place to go.
From the moment you walk in, they will make you feel comfortable and at ease. They offer a variety of services to fit your needs so that you can have the smile you’ve always wanted!
DrGFit & DrVFit
To get more information visit their place at 855 ne 2nd Ave, El Portal, FL 33138, or contact them at 305-758-5878 for a free consultation. You won’t regret it! Be sure to check out their website for more information on this revolutionary new company!
Media Contact
Company Name: Dentalfitness
Contact Person: Dr. Mario Garcia, Dr. Yilaidis Villalobo
Email: Send Email
Phone: 305-758-5878
Address:8555 N.E. 2nd. Ave.
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://www.dentalfitness.net/
